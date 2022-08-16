Sullivan wins CC championship
Joe Sullivan of Montrose put together rounds of 72-75—147 to win the annual club championship at Cobble Creek Aug. 13-14. It was the seventh club championship that Sullivan has won.
Timothy Strickland (75-75—150) is the senior club champion. Rick Chapman (74-78—152) is the super senior club champion. Dennis Alexander scored 64-73—137 to nip Doug Bartz by one shot (138), in the net scores/President’s Cup.
“The competition was good,” said Sullivan. “The greens were fast and the pins difficult.”
Brandon Baker shot 75-80—155 for third place with Tyrel Sullivan (81-75—156) fourth. Doug Bartz, Grant Jones, and Mark Smith turned in two-day totals of 158.
Forty-one golfers competed in the two-day, 36-hole stroke play tournament.
••••••
Some $8,200 was raised July 1 for the ‘Scramble for Scholarship.’ The one-day tournament raised funds which will be managed by the Montrose Community Foundation. The scholarships are for local students.
It’s the second year for the tournament and had 90 players.
“The beauty of this tournament is we don’t care who wins. We don’t keep score. It’s all for fun and scholarship money,” said Randy Havens, one of the tournament’s organizers. The only prize, notes Havens, is that the last place team gets a group lesson from Cobble’s PGA professional Kala Rusk.
Diann Robertson of Montrose scored her seventh hole in one last week at Cobble Creek.
Robertson used a three-wood to ace the 140-yard, par three 17th hole.
The Haven House Transitional Living Center will have its seventh annual fundraiser golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 20 at Cobble Creek.
The ‘Drive to End Homelessness’ will start at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start an hour later. It will be a four-person scramble format and entry fees are $100 per golfer. The fee includes lunch, cart, green fees, and prizes.
Haven House is an agency that helps provide temporary housing and other needs for local homeless persons.
The annual Martine Luna Golf Scramble will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The four-person scramble format golf tournament is a fundraiser in memory of Martine Luna who died in 2019. The tournament is in its third year and proceeds will benefit those youth who want to play sports but cannot afford equipment or other expenses.
Proceeds also benefit the Montrose High School Wrestling Booster Club.
Entry fees for the tournament are $65 per players, or $250 per team. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. Players can register online at BCGC. For more information: Cathie Martinez, 970.417.8125; or, Bryant Hunter, 970.497.0100.
