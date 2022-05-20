Here is the latest on the golf scene in Montrose:
Brandon Bingaman scores 78-75 at PGABrandon Bingaman shot 78-75—153 at the PGA Championship in Tulsa Thursday and Friday for a T-150 finish in the major championship. While Bingaman didn’t make the cut (4-over par at noon Friday) at Southern Hills Country Club, he was able to qualify as a member of the “Team of 20” club professionals that the PGA of America includes in its field annually. It was Bingaman’s first PGA Championship.
Bingaman is from Montrose and played high school golf for Fruita before becoming a PING All-American at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He was also named to CMU’s All Decade Team. He qualified for the PGA in April at Barton Creek Country Club in Austin.
Bingaman, who turns 32 next week, has been an assistant pro for four years at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas. He turned pro in 2013 and was an assistant pro at The Bridges in Montrose after CMU.
Cobble hosts girls’ regionalThe Links of Cobble Creek will host the regional 4A girls golf tournament Monday, May 23. The tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and will be played from the white tees, according to PGA professional Kala Rusk. Nineteen teams from the Western Slope and the Front Range will be at Cobble to compete.
Four Montrose High School golfers – Grace DeJulio, Kendyll Bernatis, Savanah Piquette, Giada Amundson — qualified for the one-day tournament. The top two teams and the lowest eight qualifiers not on those teams will qualify for the state tournament May 31-June 1 at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction.
The public’s invited to be part of the galleries Monday.
Bridges to host 8th Freedom Golf TournamentThe eighth annual Freedom Festival Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, June 4, at the Bridges. It will be an 18-hole modified scramble format which begins at 9 a.m. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit local veterans and their families. Co-sponsors include DMEA and Alpine Bank. Golfers can register online: whafv.org. In 2021, 18 teams participated in the friendly competition.
MJGA camp signup is openRegistration for the 2022 Montrose Junior Golf Alliance development program is open. The camps will be June 7, June 14 at Cobble Creek; June 21, June 28 at The Bridges; July 12, July 19 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The Jack Pixler Tournament will be July 26 for the youth golfers-campers.
The camps will be structured on age and abilities. Golfers will learn the game’s fundamentals, rules, etiquette and other basic tenets of the game.
Scholarships are available. Camp costs are $100 with instruction provided by local PGA professionals and assistance by Montrose High School boys and girls team members. Each additional family member will be $15.
An awards luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the camp.
Three aces at Cobble, Devil’s ThumbThere were two holes-in-one at The Links of Cobble Creek earlier this season.
— Linda Grambley scored her first ace Mar. 17 on the 11th hole.
— Mary Cardinal shot a hole-in-one on the seventh hole, April 3.
— Cobble member Peggy Murphy scored a hole-in-one May 19 at Devil’s Thumb golf course in Delta on the par-3 seventh hole.
AJGA returns to MontroseThe American Junior Golf Association returns to Montrose Aug. 1-4 at The Bridges. Officially, it’s the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose. It’ll feature a field of 78 young men and women from throughout the U.S. and likely some foreign entries as well. Most of the entrants are players on Division I college golf teams. The AJGA was founded in 1978 to develop young golfers through competition and scholarship. The non-profit is based out of Braselton, Ga., and stages some 200 elite events a year for golfers aged 12 to 19.
It will be 54 holes of stroke play competition.
The AJGA first came to Montrose a year ago. Zachary Pollo of Rocklin, Calif., won the tournament with a score 69-60-72—201, breaking the course record with his 12-under par 60. Pollo is a member of the University of Arizona men’s golf team. Montgomery Ferreira of Tacoma, Wash., won the girls’ AJGA with a 70-71-62—203 score. Ferreira was later the Washington state golf champion and is a member of the Notre Dame women’s golf team.