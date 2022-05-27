Here is the latest on the golf scene in Montrose:
Browder, Thomas win Bridges OpenThe team of Jason Browder and Sean Thomas posted rounds of 65-63—128 to win the annual Bridges Open May 21-22 at The Bridges in Montrose. Their two-day best-ball total was two shots ahead of the team of Jordan Jennings and Jack Hughes, 67-63—130. In third place was the team of Jake Legg and Noah Richmond, 65-69—130.
The other flight winners and runners-up in gross and net scores:
• Flight One, Net: Ty Jennings, Steve Skiff, 131; Jake Legg, Noah Richmond, 133.
• Flight Two, Gross: Dennis Friedrich, Jeff Freeburg, 141. Mike Blotter, Jerry Weaver, 147.
• Flight Two, Net: Ron Meier, Mike James, 135; Steve Gaber, Dave Woodruff, 136.
• Flight Three, Gross: Austin Wills, Bryce Markley, 155; Don Barnes, Gary Franklin, 156.
• Flight Three, Net: Alfred Berry, Dave Wilson, 134; Terry Holman, Tim Holman, 136.
Thirty-four teams competed in the event.
MHS boys’ golf fundraiser setThe annual Montrose High School boys golf fundraiser tournament will be on June 11, at 9 a.m. at the Black Canyon Golf Course. It is a four-person scramble format and limited to 30 teams. As of May 27, half the field is filled.
Cost is $55 per player, which includes entry, lunch, cart, and other contests like closest to the pin, longest drive.
Deadline is June 9.
Proceeds from the tournament is dedicated towards the team’s travel, apparel and tournament entry fees. The boys golf season begins in August.
Scholarship tournamentCobble Creek will host a scholarship golf tournament July 1 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four person teams will compete in a scramble format, no handicap needed. Cost is $300 per team. Proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.
Meals will be served on holes six and 15 and a beverage cart will be on course for the golfers.
MJGA camp signup is openRegistration for the 2022 Montrose Junior Golf Alliance development program is open. The camps will be June 7, June 14 at Cobble Creek; June 21, June 28 at The Bridges; July 12, July 19 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The Jack Pixler Tournament will be July 26 for the youth golfers-campers.
The camps will be structured on age and abilities. Golfers will learn the game’s fundamentals, rules, etiquette and other basic tenets of the game.
Scholarships are available. Camp costs are $100 with instruction provided by local PGA professionals and assistance by Montrose High School boys and girls team members. Each additional family member will be $15.
An awards luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the camp.