Here is the latest on the golf scene in Montrose:
Hartman joins Bridges as assistant pro
Joy Trotter Hartman has joined The Bridges as an assistant PGA golf professional. She began her duties in March.
Hartman and her husband relocated to the area in 2021 and she was an assistant professional at Divide Ranch in Ridgway before coming to The Bridges.
Hartman grew up in Chino Hills, Calif., and played collegiate golf at the University of California-Irvine before turning professional in 2012. Hartman credits LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam as an influence.
“I watched Annika play while growing up and wanted to become a golf professional because of her.”
Sorenstam is the all-time leading money winner ($22 million) of the LPGA with 72 tournament wins and 10 major titles.
Hartman has competitive tour experience. She competed on the Symetra Tour, the official development tour for the LPGA, and the Cactus Tour, which is for women professionals in the western U.S. She is a nine-time winner on the Cactus Tour with her father, Jim, as caddy.
She won the Colorado Women’s Open in 2012 at Green Valley Ranch and was runner-up at the same tournament in 2016. She was also a second-place finisher in the Canadian Open.
Hartman is a APPCA certified private chef and had her own business for seven years while living in Newport Beach, Calif.
Hartman is also a teaching pro and available for lessons.
Brink and Brink win BCB Classic
The mother-daughter team of Peggy Brink and Katie Brink won the first-ever BCB Classic in Montrose on Sunday, the culmination of a three-day golf tournament involving the three courses.
The format changed each day with a best ball at Cobble Creek on Friday, Chapman alternate shot on Saturday at Black Canyon and two-person scramble on Sunday at the Bridges. The name of the tournament reflects the initials of all three courses in Montrose.
The team of Jackie Shelton-Kate Grasso were gross score runners-up with the teams of Jane Duffy-Deb Hoff and the team of Donna Rousse-Ann Scarry sharing third place gross score honors.
Other flight winners include:
• Flight two, gross score, first place: Kim Jones-Essie Becker; second place: Melissa Sharpe-Shauna Roche; third place: MJ Lerch-Martha Buksa.
• Flight three, gross, first place: Rita Currey-Vickie Marrietta; second place (tie): Peggy Payne-Lynn Casey; Vicki Ripp-Cindy Lonis.
• Flight four, gross, first place: Janine Marr-Anna Martellaro; second place (tie): Jo Rosenquist-Jinx Richards; Karen Elsea-Margaret Prater.
• Flight one, net score, first place: Genia Jennings-Patsy Jacko; second place (tie): Jennifer Stansberry-Marie Lazarenko; Kim Brierly-Rhonda Montero.
• Flight two, net, first place: Nancy Young-Mary Bartz; second place: Jill Derrieux-Yvette Valentine; third place (tie): Katherine Cole-Deb Thomason; Joani Hornbeck-Beth Lambert.
• Flight three, net, first place: Janece Culver-Jessica Smith; second place: Cathy Cooney-Tricia Hohl; third place: Roberta Palacio-Donna Morgan.
• Flight four, net, first place (tie): Glenda Weaver-Gayla Bourelle; Becky Cookson-Kelly Wharry; second place: Jonna White-Lori Allen.
Fifteen sponsors and friends of the of BCB Classic made the tournament possible. There were 48 teams, 96 players.
Freedom Festival golf tourney held
The team of Mike Brown, Dale Hurford, Tad Rowan and Kevin Davis posted the winning score of 61, a net score of 57.8, to win the eighth annual Freedom Festival Golf Tournament at the Bridges on Saturday, June 4.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans-Warrior Center of Montrose.
Finishing in second place by a shot was the team of Karl Wagner, Pete Deluca, Docc Geisler, Bill Hoins with a gross score of 62, adjust to net 58.8. Third place was shared by two teams with a gross score of 64 – Justin Haltiner, John Bennett, Jordan Alegria, Rick Brown; Denny Erwin, Gayland Thompson, Austin Geddings, Terry Brueske. The teams’ net scores were 61.1.
Nineteen teams competed in the one-day, 18-hold scramble format tournament.
Richmond wins Summit tourney
Montrose High School’s Noah Richmond won a Colorado PGA Junior tournament on Tuesday, May 31 in Westminster, Colo. He shot a 72 to win the one-day tournament at The Ranch.
The tournament is part of the Summit Series tours of junior golf tournaments throughout Colorado.
Kayden Bradburn, also a junior at MHS, competed in the tournament as well and carded an 85.
Both are members of the MHS boys golf team whose season kicks off in August.
MJGA youth golf camp underway
The Montrose Junior Golf Alliance summer camp began June 7 at Cobble Creek. More than 100 youth golfers are participating in the six-week clinics.
The teaching sessions and play will be held at all three Montrose courses:
• June 14: Cobble Creek.
• June 21, June 28: The Bridges.
• July 12, July 19: Black Canyon Golf Course.
• July 26: Jack Pixler Youth Tournament – Black Canyon Golf Course.
Cost is $100 per child with a discounted fee of $85 per additional child. Scholarships are available.
The camps are structured according to age and ability. Instruction in golf fundamentals, rules and etiquette will be provided by the PGA golf professionals at the three courses and by members of the MHS golf teams.