Here is the latest on the golf scene in Montrose:
Rousse, Mabson win Columbine Invite
The team of Donna Rousse and Nancy Mabson posted a gross score of 77 to win the 2022 Columbine Ladies’ Invitational golf tournament at the Black Canyon Gold Wednesday, June 22.
Thirty-three teams competed in the annual tournament. The other flight winners and runners-up are:
• Becky Clark-Paula Curtis, 80, second place, flight one, gross score.
• Ann Scarry-Joni Hornbeck, 81, tie for third place, flight one gross score; Deb Ghiloni-Jackie Skelton, 81.
Flight Two, Gross Score:
• Kris Flower-Dawn Leu, 83, first place; Mary Bartz-Sally Lott, 85, second place; Connie Bingaman-Denise Swanson, 86, third place.
Flight Three Gross Score:
• Beth Lambert-Joyce Meier, 93, first place; Brooke Barry-Jill Myers, 96, second place; Jeannie Pippin-Karen Locke, 99, third place.
Flight One, Net Score:
• Becky Clark-Becky Curtis, 62, first place; Deb Ghiloni-Jackie Skelton, 63, second place; Linda Barrett-Jane Johnson, Wendy Millsap-Shelli Spiers, 66, tie, third place.
Flight Two, Net Score:
• Gail Bellgardt-Dee Markus, 64, first place; Janece Culver-Jessica Smith, 65, second place; Cindy Lonis-Vicki Ripp, 66, third place.
Flight Three, Net Score:
• Glenda Weaver-Gayla Bourelle, 62, first place; siobahn Milholm-Barb Vick, 63, second place; Linda Jones-Judy Welch, 67, third place.
HopeWest holds golf fundraiser
HopeWest Hospice had its annual fundraiser golf tournament Saturday, June 18, at the Links of Cobble Creek. It was an 18-hole scramble format. The winning teams were:
• Competitive Flight: Paul Derence, Marty McHugh, John Nichols, Dennis Friedrich.
• Combination Flight: Gayle and Randall Reitz, Greg and Connie Majors.
• Recreation Flight: Mark Thompson, Clifford Jaramillo, Jeremiah Greenfield, Amos Jaramillo.
Closest to the pin winners were Lincoln Early and Heidi George. The longest drive winners were Travis Sorden and Gayle Reitz.
Scholarship golf at Cobble Creek
The Scramble for Scholarship golf tournament will be held July 1 at Cobble Creek. It will be a 1 p.m. start and four-person teams will not be required to apply a handicap.
The cost is $300 per team with proceeds going to the Cobble Creek scholarship fund. Food and refreshments are included to the contestants.
After the tournament, there will be a dance on the Cobble patio with a deejay playing music from the 1950s-60s-70s. The tournament is open to the public.
MJGA youth golf camp underway
The Montrose Junior Golf Alliance summer camp began June 7 at Cobble Creek. More than 100 youth golfers are participating in the six-week clinics. The teaching sessions and play will be held at all three Montrose courses. The clinics are ongoing.
• June 29: The Bridges.
• July 13, July 20: Black Canyon Golf Course.
• July 26: Jack Pixler Youth Tournament – Black Canyon Golf Course.
Cost is $100 per child with a discounted fee of $85 per additional child. Scholarships are available.
The camps are structured according to age and ability. Instruction in golf fundamentals, rules and etiquette will be provided by the PGA golf professionals at the three courses and by members of the MHS golf teams.
AJGA returns to Montrose
The American Junior Golf Association returns to Montrose Aug. 1-4 at The Bridges. Officially, it’s the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose.
It’ll feature a field of 78 young men and women from throughout the U.S. and likely some foreign entries as well. Most of the entrants are players on Division One college golf teams.
The AJGA was founded in 1978 to develop young golfers through competition and scholarship. The non-profit is based out of Braselton, Ga., and stages some 200 elite events a year for golfers aged 12 to 19.
It’ll be 54 holes of stroke play competition.
MHS golfers Noah Richmond and Kayden Bradburn have qualified for the event.
The AJGA first came to Montrose a year ago. Zachary Pollo of Rocklin, Calif., won the tournament with a score 69-60-72—201, breaking the course record with his 12-under par 60.
Pollo is a member of the University of Arizona men’s golf team. Montgomery Ferreira of Tacoma, Wash., won the girls’ AJGA with a 70-71-62—203 score.
Ferreira was later the Washington state golf champion and is a member of the Notre Dame women’s golf team.