Here is the latest on the golf scene in Montrose:
Richmond, Bradburn qualify for AJGA
Two Montrose High School golfers have qualified for the forthcoming AJGA tournament at The Bridges. Noah Richmond and Kayden Bradburn, both juniors at MHS, have made the field for the Aug. 1-4 competition.
The qualifying rounds were at the Bridges June 13-14. Richmond shot rounds of 67-80—147; Bradburn had a 79-80—147 card.
The AGJA holds more than 200 tournaments annually in the U.S. and features top golfers from collegiate programs and abroad. The AGJA Junior Open at The Bridges Sponsored by the City of Montrose will feature 54 holes of stroke play.
MHG boys’ golf fundraiser held
The annual fundraiser for the Montrose High School golf team was held Saturday, June 11 at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
The team of Dave Woodruff, Dave Simmons, Ty Jennings and Jordan Jennings won the tournament with a gross score of 53, 17 under par. Their score was three shots lower than the runner-up team of Jeff Freeburg, Kyle Freeburg, Kim Hussong and Dawson Hussong who posted a 56.
Third place winners with a 58 card were the team of Drew Abbott, David Abbott, Eric Feeley and Dennis Friedrich.
The closest to the pin winners were Jerry Weaver and Sherrie English. The longest drive winners were Dennis Friedrich and Ally Nichols.
Thirty-four teams competed in the one-day scramble format which has been held since 1993.
BCGC offers ‘Play 40’ plan
Black Canyon Golf Courses is offering a ‘Play 40’ programs for youth and beginning golfers. The programs are designed to help golfers progress towards shooting a 40 for nine holes.
There are four divisions of ‘Play 40’:
• Play from 50 yards to the holes and score 40 strokes.
• Play from 100 yards to the holes and score 40.
• Play from 150 yards and score 40.
• Play from 200 yards and score 40.
Once a player scores 40 or better from a division, they will be able to move back to the next tee area. Special scorecards are provided to reflect scores, greens hit and total putts.
Scholarship golf at Cobble Creek
The Scramble for Scholarship golf tournament will be held July 1 at Cobble Creek. It will be a 1 p.m. start and four-person teams will not be required to apply a handicap.
The cost is $300 per team with proceeds going to the Cobble Creek scholarship fund. Food and refreshments are included to the contestants.
After the tournament, there will be a dance on the Cobble patio with a deejay playing music from the 1950s-60s-70s. The tournament is open to the public.