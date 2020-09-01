Montrose senior Jordan Jennings birdied two of the last three holes to fire a one-under par 70 to win medalist honors and lead the Indian golf team Monday afternoon to its sixth tournament victory in 2020 at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction.
Nick Pevny of Aspen also posted a 70. Jennings was determined the medalist in a scorecard playoff.
Montrose posted a 227 strokes team score, three shots lower than runner-up Basalt. Aspen came in third with 237.
Two things stood out for MHS golf coach Steve Skiff.
“One, it was Jordan’s first tournament win of the season,” said Skiff. “He played a solid round. It was fun watching him execute. I’m proud of him.”
And two: “He’s become a great leader for us with all of his consistent shot making.”
Jennings birdied the 18th hole, a par five, reaching the green in two shots. His two putts and birdie enabled him to post 70, putting pressure on Pevny who parred the hole.
The rest of the MHS team, sophomores and freshmen, also enabled Montrose to seal the win. Freshman Noah Richmond carded a 76. Sophomores Rocco Manuel (81), Jake Legg (84) and Liam Beshoar (86) rounded out the scoring.
“Rocco has become a solid player for us,” added Skiff. Skiff noted that Manuel put up a front side 36, had some adversity on the back nine, but “battled through it and stepped up when we needed it.”
Sixteen teams made up the Bookcliff field. Tuesday, MHS is in action again at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction.
