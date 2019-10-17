Montrose High School Micah Stangebye was named CHSAA 4A Player of the Year, while MHS head golf coach Dave Woodruff won Coach of the Year.
Senior MHS golfer Ryan Lords was named to the 4A All-State first team alongside Stangebye, and junior Jordan Jennings was named to the All-State second team.
The Indians had, by far, the most golfers named to the All-State teams. No other school had even two players make the roster. The Indians golf team won the 4A state tournament at The Bridges in Montrose on Oct. 8. It was the third state title in three years. Stangebye’s individual state title was his second in two years.
Also making the All-State first team were senior Ethan Aubert (Palisade), sophomore Jake Chesler (Frederick), junior Kaden Ford (Discovery Canyon), sophomore Gregory Lewis (Lewis-Palmer), senior Gabe Marmon (Cheyenne Mountain), senior Lance Phillips (Palmer Ridge), sophomore Hunter Swanson (Northfield) and freshman Noah Wagner (Pueblo West).
Rounding out the All-State second team were sophomore Traejan Andrews (Northridge), junior Mario Dino (Mullen), junior Dakota Dolph (Conifer), senior Tommy Henninger (Steamboat Springs), junior Jack Mitchell (Evergreen), sophomore Brentyn Paiz (Windsor), senior Medhaj Shrestha (D’Evelyn), senior Clay Whitton (Evergreen) and junior Johnny Williams (Ponderosa).
