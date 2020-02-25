5 Montrose grapplers earn All-Conference honors
Montrose wrestler Brandon Van Nooten (220 pounds) competes in a home dual earlier this season. Van Nooten recently received All-Conference honors. 

 (Andrew Kiser/ Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose wrestling team finished tied with a Southwestern League-high five grapplers receiving All-Conference recognition after the selections were announced Monday. 

Kamron Alegria (106 pounds), Ben Robuck (170), Cole Simmons (182), Raul Martinez (195) and Brandon Van Nooten were the Indian wrestlers to earn the honors. 

All five of them qualified for the state tournament this year with three of those grapplers placing at the competition.

Simmons was the top finisher for Montrose taking second while Robuck finished in third and Martinez ended up in sixth. 

Grand Junction was the only other SWL team to have five wrestlers make the All-Conference team. 

The Indians wrapped up the season on Saturday finishing in eighth place at state.

