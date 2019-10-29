The score was much closer than it maybe should have been, at least on paper, leading into the matchup, but the result was still positive for the Indians as the Montrose High School football team pulled ahead late against Gateway.
The Indians trailed at halftime, 21-14, but scored three times in the third quarter to help MHS (8-0; 3-0 in Metro) defeat Gateway (2-6; 1-2 in Metro) with a score of 50-36 on the road.
MHS coach Brett Mertens said this game had its ups and downs as his team struggled with injuries, turnovers and penalties. But, he added, at the end of the day, he’s glad the Indians were able to pull off the win.
“With high school football, anything can happen,” Mertens said. “We feel fortunate to get out of there with a win.”
The contest started how most thought it would as Montrose built a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
The Indians’ first score came from quarterback Keagan Goodwin who found Riley Barnhill for a 20-yard strike. Then, after a Gateway fumble on its first possession following the MHS touchdown, the Indians marched down the field with Ethan Hartman scoring from two yards out.
It seemed like Montrose was going to force a blowout, especially after Emmert Kastendieck intercepted a pass on the Olympians’ next possession.
Despite getting the ball to the 1-yard line, the Indians coughed up the ball, and Gateway recovered.
This started a streak of 21 unanswered points for Gateway.
First, the Olympians marched down the field to score and cut the deficit to 14-7.
Then, another Montrose fumble led to a Gateway score as an Olympian defender scooped up the loose ball and returned it to the end zone 69 yards.
The Olympians defense helped set up the team’s next score thanks to forcing a Montrose turnover on downs.
Gateway started with the ball at MHS’ 37-yard line. The hosts used the short field to their advantage, scoring on a 9-yard run to give them a 21-14 halftime edge.
It was the second time Montrose has trailed all season and the first occasion when the Indians trailed at halftime.
But the visitors didn’t seem downtrodden about the deficit as they started the third quarter with a long scoring drive. Barnhill scored his second touchdown of the day on a 17-yard run.
With the score tied up, the Indians decided to surprise the Olympians with an onside kick. And it worked as Aaron Dietrich kicked the ball short before following and landing on top of it.
The onside kick gave Montrose a short field to work with as Dietrich recovered the ball around midfield.
Three plays later, Kastendieck got the ball on a counter and went 47 yards untouched into the end zone to give Montrose the lead back at 28-21.
But after both teams traded punts, Gateway tied it up with a two-yards TD.
The Indians answered with their own scoring drive. With the ball around MHS’ 25-yard line, Barnhill, once again, showed off his receiving skills when he caught Goodwin’s pass before taking it all the way down to the Gateway 2.
One play later, Cole Simmons barreled into the end zone to help Montrose take the lead back for good at 35-28.
The Montrose defense held, which gave the offense the ball back at its 15-yard line.
Barnhill showed off his wheels again as he took the handoff 56 yards and into Gateway territory. But the Indians almost gave the ball away again when they faced fourth down around the Olympians’ 25-yard line. Montrose fumbled the ball at the line of scrimmage which was then recovered by center Elias Gabaldon, who took the ball down to the Gateway 12.
Two plays later, Simmons, with a head of steam, powered his way into the end zone, giving MHS a 42-28 lead, midway through the fourth quarter.
Gateway cut the lead to six after a score and successful two-point attempt.
The Olympians tried for an onside kick, but the Indians recovered it. The visiting team used the short field to score again as Simmons finished the drive punching the ball in from a yard out.
The team then went for a two-point conversion with Simmons plowing into the endzone to give MHS a 14-point lead.
To end the game on a high note, Dietrich snagged an interception on Gateway’s first play following the Simmons touchdown. This effectively iced the game as the Indians went into victory formation for the final few plays.
“Our kids found a way to battle in the second half and I’m really proud of them,” Mertens said.
He credited the win to his seniors, with additional praise to Barnhill, who was key in the run and pass game.
Mertens said Barnhill’s effective was all the more noteworthy considering Barnhill was bang up a little in the first half but battled through it.
“I’m really proud of his toughness and his ability to make some plays in the second half,” the Montrose coach said.
After two games on the Front Range, Montrose will be back at home, facing off against Ponderosa at 7 p.m., Friday. This game will end up determining the league champion because both units are undefeated in Metro.
The Ponderosa game has even more special motivation for Montrose as its only loss last season came against this same Mustangs team.
“Our kids are going to be really excited this week,” said Mertens. “This is one we’ve had circled all year.”
