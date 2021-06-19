The team of Will Neff, Lewis Casper and Tony Schwartz posted the low gross score of 56 to win the 2021 Montrose High School Boys Golf Team fundraiser tournament Saturday, June 5, at Black Canyon Golf Club.
The second-place team with a score of 58 was Jeff Freeburg, Kim Hussong, Dennis Friedrich and Terry Holman. Third place (62) was the team of Andrew Rivera, Zac Stansberry, Skylar Mitchell and Andrew Kenzie. Also shooting 62 for a gross score was the team of Pat Duffy, Jean Duffy, Eric Feeley and Beth Feeley, third place finishers in the low net bracket.
The team of Dave Woodruff, Dave Simmons, Ty Jennings and Steve Gaber were the low net winners with a gross score of 58, net 57. The team of Ryan Callahan, Don Horn, William Woody and Stephen Woody posted a gross 60 score and was second place low net. The team of John Leu, Dawn Leu, John Ray and Brittany Ray won fourth place low net with a gross score of 63.
The closest to the pin winners were Jean Duffy and Zac Stansberry. The longest drive winners were Brenda Huffstutler and Zac Stansberry.
One highlight of the tournament was Marty Thompson scored a hole-in-one on the ninth hole, her first swing of the day. She used an eight-iron on the 131-yard hole to score the ace.
The tournament was the annual fundraiser for the MHS boys golf team. Proceeds are dedicated to entry fees, travel expenses and other needs for the forthcoming fall season. The Montrose High School golf team has one of the top 4A teams in Colorado, winning three of the last four state championships and the last five regional championships.
“We’ve received tremendous support from our community. We appreciate it,” said Steve Skiff, the coach of the MHS team. “I’d like to thank all the players in today’s tournament and the sponsors for making it happen. We’re able to compete at a high level.”
There were 32 teams competing in the one-day, scramble tournament format.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.