Montrose High School boys soccer coach Cassie Snyder felt disheartened after Wednesday's result — a 4-3 loss to Durango — because “the odds were against” them heading into the match.
The Indians were missing multiple players due to injury, illness and eligibility issues such as grades, leaving Montrose at less than full strength.
“It was disappointing for everybody,” Snyder said. “... But they played one of their best games all season even being down with no substitutions.”
“I thought we battled our hearts out,” said senior Sean Alex, who finished with a double.
“... We did everything that we could. We came within one goal, but time was our enemy.”
Montrose (4-5; 2-1 in Southwestern League) did just miss out on snagging a home win away from Durango (6-2; 3-0 in SWL).
The Indians led in most statistical categories. They had more shots on goal (16-12) and chances (23-16). But the one they didn’t lead was “the most important one,” Snyder said.
The Demons took an early 2-0 lead in the first 13 minutes, but the Indians came right back to tie it up.
The first goal was set up by Beau Duncan who sent in a crossing pass to Bryan Delgado who headed it into the back of the net.
Montrose scored a few minutes later after Alex cut through the defense and bypassed the goalie before tapping the ball in to make the game, 2-2.
“I’m so proud of the way they performed,” Snyder said of the team’s resiliency. “We battled back and went at them the whole game.”
But Durango would take the go-ahead lead at 3-2 right before half as it scored off of a counter-attack.
The score stayed the same for the first 30 minutes of the second half.
The injury bug bit Montrose again during that time.
Goalkeeper Sandier Gaxiola, who was already filling in for starter Greg Sheya, came off the field after colliding with a Durango player. That left Brendan Ullmann to fill in for the rest of the game.
The Demons were able to add another goal in the 72nd minute to get a better cushion.
Despite the two-goal deficit, the Indians tacked on another one to make it interesting.
After a foul by Durango’s goalie, the hosts quickly lined up for a free-kick, which caught the Demons off-guard. Alex was able to sneak the ball into the net with about a minute left in the game.
But it was a little too late for the Indians as the final seconds ticked away.
Despite the loss, Montrose can get back on track as the Indians welcome in Mitchell at 5 p.m. Friday.
With the short turnaround, Snyder said the focus in the interim is to work on staying healthy.
“We’ve just got to move forward,” she said. “Tomorrow is a new day.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.