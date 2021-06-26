Keeping up with the trend they started in May, Montrose High School boys swimmers left Friday’s 4A state tournament meet better performers.
For the third consecutive meet, the boys dropped times in several events, including the 200 yard freestyle relay (-.85), 200 yard medley relay (-.06) and 400 yard freestyle relay (-2.48).
It marked a productive day for Brandon Ullmann, Alex Radovich, Talmage Barton, Lucas Motley and Ezra Nash, all of whom combined to form MHS’s relay teams on Friday.
Overall, Montrose finished 23rd with 31 team points — as expected, it was an extremely competitive field with plenty of fast, efficient swimmers. Silver Creek High School won the state title by placing first with 314 points.
“This meet was fast,” Montrose head coach Jill Barton said. “I think four guys qualified All-American. I am happy with how we did. We went from knowing if we would have a team, to qualifying for state.
“For a really weird season, I think we managed very well.”
For a younger group, Montrose did well for itself, overcoming different hurdles and challenges this season. It explains why Ullmann and Radovich helped contribute to time-dropping efforts in all three relays Friday.
Radovich himself shaved .92 seconds off his 100 yard backstroke time, coming in just under a minute (59.61).
Ullmann joined him, dropping -.23 in the 100 yard butterfly. He’s now a full second (58.91) plus below the minute mark in the event, adding to his midseason goal.
Motley, who qualified in the 100 yard breaststroke, added .75 to his season-best time, coming in 29th at 1:07.57. It’s the only event where Montrose didn’t drop in time, but it was hardly a detriment. Competing at state was the team’s focus throughout the month of June.
There’s already been talk amongst the team before next season starts to improve conditioning, Barton said, and they’re already discussing potential strategies.
“Since the season has been shorter, it’s been about making the most out of the time that we were given,” said Ullmann before the state meet. “We were lucky to have a season, so we’ve been focused on improving ourselves in the six weeks we’ve had.”
Ultimately, Montrose did just that, and that list includes Gabe Woodland. He competed during Friday’s diving finals, and finished 13th with a score of 308. It gives Woodland, a sophomore, a strong note to finish the season on.
Woodland is expected to return alongside the rest of the 2021 team. Barton says she hopes the group can add more members before the start of next season, which is expected to have a normal meet schedule.
Practices are expected to return to normal too. After practicing at 6 a.m. for most of the campaign, start times should move back to 4 p.m., and the boys expect to have four lanes instead of two to work with.
“We have some improvements to make,” Barton said after Friday’s state meet. “Regardless, the boys are fired up for next year.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
