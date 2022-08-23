Goodbye Indians. Hello Red Hawks.
Last year was a year of change. Gone via legislative fiat are the Montrose High School nickname and logo of old. Here now and into the future are the Red Hawks nickname and logo.
The Montrose football team had a great year in 2021. The team went undefeated in the regular season, won all of their Western Slope games and finished the season with 10 wins, the first time in over 30 years a Montrose team finished with such glowing numbers. Two playoff blowouts carried the team to the state semi-finals. Montrose was the number one seed in 4A but hit the road and lost a tough game to Erie, ending the season with 12 wins and 1 loss.
Last year is the past, and the upcoming season is now the focus of head coach Brett Mertens and his coaching staff. Mertens said, “We graduated 12 seniors. The biggest loss we took was probably on the defensive side of the ball. We had 8 starters on the defense that graduated.
“We’re going to be playing a lot of new kids but we have a good group of leaders this year that played last year as well. Frankly, our younger kids who are going to be stepping up in a varsity role, a lot of those kids are juniors this year and are pretty talented players. They just haven’t had a chance to be on the varsity as yet. We’re excited. We’re optimistic about what we bring to the table. I think the key for us is going to be being able to execute at a high level, avoid mistakes and turnovers. That’s always kind of a key to success.
“Defensively we’ve got to get better quick, especially with the kids we have to replace. We think we’ve got kids in the right spots and we will see if they can make some plays.”
Returning starters are plentiful on the offensive side of the football. Mertens said his offense begins at the quarterback position. “We ended up starting a sophomore at quarterback last year so he is a junior this year,” Mertens said. “Gage Wareham is his name. He is a really good player, a good leader and a competitive kid. We are obviously real excited about him and he does a nice job with our offense.”
Mertens said that the offensive line basically had two returning starters, but the Red Hawks have several big kids that got a lot of playing time last year and got valuable experience. He said “A couple of kids to keep an eye on are Demarion Lopez. He was the 4A heavyweight wrestling champion last year as a junior. He’s coming back for his senior year and he’s a really good player.
Raul Rascon is a good football player. He a senior looking forward to a great senior season. We’ve got big Jaxxon Tosi, a senior. He’s a big, strong athletic kid that played pretty much exclusively defense last year. We’re going to have him play a little bit of both ways this year. Jason English is a starter on the offensive line. Kourtlan Nelson will also start on the O line. He is a good football player, got quite a bit of experience last year as a sophomore.
Tight end position we’ve got a young man by the name of Sandier Gaxiola Leyva. You can’t miss him… he goes about 6 feet 7 inches tall and he’s a big, strong kid. We are excited about him and he’s come along well.”
When asked about the offense Mertens described his team as primarily “old school” with a basic offensive set he described as the Winged T. Mertens said, “We hang our hats for our kids and our town, Montrose, when we compete in 4A and the other schools we compete against. We feel like what makes us different and unique is that we are a blue collar, hard-nosed town and our kids take that attitude. We don’t do anything too fancy.
“We just try to play good physical football, teach our kids to be mentally and physically tough and see how we stack up every year. Our kids really do a good job of buying into that. I will tell you what — I wouldn’t trade my team for any team in the state of Colorado in terms of the way they work, prepare, listen and how tough they are. It’s a good group and a fun place to be.”
When talking about his defense, Mertens said the plan this year is to run some 3 man fronts as well as mixing in some four-man fronts. Mertens noted many new and young faces on the defensive side of the ball so the learning curve will be steep.
Mertens also said that in the past Montrose ran the ball about 80 percent of the time and passed only 20% of the time. He noted that with the return of quarterback Gage Wareham the run-pass balance could approach 65-70% run and 30-35% pass. Mertens cautioned “That really comes down to execution for us. If we are not executing in the passing game then it becomes pointless for us to call those plays.“
The 2022 season presents a new challenge with new teams as well as traditional rivals. Mertens described the mountain his team must climb to be successful. “Palmer Ridge is probably one of the top four or five programs in the state. We are excited for a big game. They recently won three consecutive state titles in 3A, then they moved up to 4A and advanced to the quarterfinals. Every single year they are one of the best teams in the state. They have multiple kids who receive Division One scholarship offers every year. We are excited to bring them in. We are going to find out quickly just how good we are. It should be a great game. This place is always exciting on Friday nights, especially for game one. It will be a packed house and an electric atmosphere. Palmer Ridge does a good job with their run – pass balance. They always have some amazing athletes at receiver and running back. It’s always a challenge to keep up with their speed and athleticism. It will be a fun game for sure. “
Mark the date of Aug. 26 on your calendars. It will be the Palmer Ridge Bears vs the Montrose Red Hawks. Kickoff is slated at 7 p.m.