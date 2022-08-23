RGB Gage run.jpg

Montrose High School quarterback Gage Wareham runs past defenders from Fountain-Fort Carson during a 4A state football playoff quarterfinals matchup at MHS on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. He returns for the 2022 season.

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

Goodbye Indians. Hello Red Hawks.

Last year was a year of change. Gone via legislative fiat are the Montrose High School nickname and logo of old. Here now and into the future are the Red Hawks nickname and logo.



