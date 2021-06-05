GRAND JUNCTION — Coach Jim Scarry’s Montrose High School girls golf team carded a second-place finish in Tuesday’s Central Invitational at the Tiara Rado Golf Course.
The tournament wrapped up the regular season for the Indian team. They will be in regional competition on June 10 at the Indian Tree Golf Club in Arvada.
The MHS team won two tournaments this year.
Eagle Valley won the tournament with a 256 score. Montrose was second with 276 and Fruita third with 286. Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes posted the medalist score of 78.
Leading Montrose with her best round of the year, an 84, was Sierra Mihavetz, a junior. She finished second in the tournament behind Hughes. Kendyll Bernatis, MHS sophomore, also had her best score of the year, a 92, for seventh. Grace DeJulio, sophomore, also carded a 92. Savanah Piquette (100) and Giada Amundson (102) rounded out MHS’s performance.
“Our girls played well. I think we’re turning the corner,” said Scarry. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we do next week at regionals.”
Scarry has been emphasizing fundamentals and playing “solid rounds of golf” in the practices before the regionals.
“We’ve got a chance. We play bogey golf and score in the high 80s or 90s, that usually means a trip to the state tournament,” said Scarry. He also noted that all of the team has improved during the tournament competition, adding, “they are working on “minimizing mistakes and course management.”
Indian Tree is a par-72 course which will measure 5,500-plus yards for this regional play. Water features will come into play mostly on the back nine.
“Let’s go play,” said Scarry. “We’re going to be ready.”
