Montrose High School golfers win Air Academy Invite; regionals next

Coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School golf team etched another win Tuesday to their stellar 2020 season by winning the Air Academy Invitational golf tournament at the Air Force Academy’s golf course in Colorado Springs. The tournament included both 4A and 5A schools.
But first, the regional 4A tournament looms. Regionals will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Green Valley Ranch in Denver, near the Denver International Airport.
The four Indian golfers who will compete in the regionals will be senior Jordan Jennings, sophomores Jake Legg and Rocco Manuel and freshman Noah Richmond. Montrose will have experience in next week’s tournament. Both Jennings and Legg were on the 2019 regional and state championship teams.
Montrose posted a score of 231, four shots ahead of runner-up Liberty High School (Colorado Springs), a 5A team. Third place went to Columbine High School of Jefferson County, also 5A. They posted a 238.
“It was a great, long bus ride home,” said Skiff afterward. “Playing well there gave us a lot of confidence going into regionals next week.”
Montrose has won or shared nine tournament wins this year.
Jennings led Montrose with a two-over par 74. Reese Knox of Falcon High School was the tournament medalist with a 72.
Richmond posted a 78 for 10th place. Legg carded a 79 with Liam Beshoar scoring an 85 and teammate Rocco Manuel turning in an 87.
Twenty-three teams competed in the Air Academy Invitational. “It was our biggest win. The field was great, very competitive,” said Skiff. “We got a chance to see the competition. Four of the best 4A and four of the best 5A schools were there.”
The format was different, too. Four Montrose players competed in the same group. “Jordan had played there before and he was able to tell his teammates where to hit it, where to leave it,” Skiff said.
Montrose has won three consecutive state 4A titles, and won the last three regionals. The Indians are seeded number one next week.
••••••
Three MHS junior varsity golfers – Kaleb Caskey, Connor Bell, Klay Martinez—each won medalist honors in their respective flights to lead the Indian squad to the junior varsity championship in Grand Junction on Friday. Eight Western Slope schools competed in the one-day tournament at Chipeta Golf Course, a par 59.
Caskey, a freshman, posted a 68. Bell had the low round for the Indian team, a 63 to win the sophomore flight. Martinez shot 65 to win the upperclassman (juniors, seniors) flight.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” said Skiff. “They got a taste of what it takes to win.”
Other MHS golfers who competed Friday included Logan Files (70), Liam Beshoar (72), Caleb Freeman (73), John Cruz (78), Kyden Adams (78), Blake Highland (70), Kreed Martinez (76), Quinn Hughes (79). Logan Clay of Delta posted an 80.
••••••
The MHS junior varsity golf team on Tuesday finished second at Dalton Ranch in Durango. Home team Durango won its tournament with a 239 score, 11 shots lower than Montrose at 250. Grand Junction High School was third with 252.
Carson Kerr of Grand Junction was the tournament medalist at 75.
Klay Martinez led Montrose with an 81 with Caleb Caskey shooting an 84. Logan Files came in with an 85. Connor Bell and Kreed Martinez scored 89s. Blake Highland posted a 97 with Kyben Blackburn (96) and Quinn Hughes (118) rounding out the Indian scoring.
••••••
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced on Friday the 4A state golf championship has been moved to County Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
The event was originally scheduled to be held at Eisenhower Golf Course in the Air Force Academy, but circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the switch.
“We are thankful to the Air Force Academy, Eisenhower Golf Course, and the fact that they were willing to work with us, and have in the past. However, a move is necessary at this time. We look forward to having a state championship event there in the future,” said Associate Commissioner Tom Robinson in a news release.
The state championship will be held Oct. 5 and 6.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.