Two in a row. Two at home.
The Montrose High School golf team won their second consecutive golf tournament of the 2020 season with a three-shot win, 222-225, over Durango at the Adobe Creek golf course in Fruita Monday. They won the Delta Invitational last week to start the season.
This week, the MHS team will have two home tournaments, Thursday at Cobble Creek and Friday at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
Jordan Jennings, a four-year veteran of the defending state 4A champions, and sophomore Jake Legg, each shot one-over-par 73 to lead the Indians. Levi Tichi of Durango was the tournament medalist with a five-under 67. Twelve teams competed. Grand Junction finished third with a 235 score.
Noah Richmond, a freshman, fired a 78. Senior Klay Martinez carded an 83 and Rocco Manuel, a sophomore, scored 85.
“Two in a row, it’s a good start,” said Indians coach Steve Skiff Monday evening. “It’s good when you have three players in the 70s. The team is playing good golf, but we haven’t played our best. There’s a few things we need to work on.”
Skiff said the skill set that needs polishing is hitting more greens. “In doing so, there’s not as much stress on wedge play. You can make more birdie putts.”
He added that Monday the team was playing “smart golf” and was successfully managing the course.
Both home tournaments this week will feature all 19 players on the MHS golf roster. Tee times will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Cobble Creek and 10:15 a.m. at Black Canyon on Friday. The public’s encouraged to attend. Social distancing guidelines apply and if someone from the gallery wants to go inside the pro shops or restaurants, masks will be required.
