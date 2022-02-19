Ever since he was eight years old, Dmarian Lopez has wanted to be a state champion. He’s been working for the feat, challenging himself by traveling Colorado and other states to face top competition while making improvement a priority over the offseason.
On Saturday night, Lopez would have made his eight-year-old self proud as the junior finished off his tournament run with a 9-7 sudden victory over Matthew Moore of Mesa Ridge to capture the 4A state wrestling title at 285 pounds.
“I feel amazing right now,” Lopez said moments after his win. “I have no words.”
Lopez captured his 30th and final win of the season in overtime against Moore at the state championships in Denver. The two were tied 7-7 after three periods — in the last 30 seconds of the third, the referee called Lopez three times for stalling, which awarded Moore three points that knotted the score.
In overtime, Lopez capitalized on a mistake from Moore and used a takedown to capture Montrose High School’s first state wrestling title since Geordan Hudson’s win in 2012.
“It was stressful; awesome,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said of the overtime victory. “Dmarian kept his head and pulled out the win. He deserves it.”
Lopez and Moore were evenly matched in the first two periods before points started to fly in the third where they both had an escape and takedown. Lopez gained the advantage, never wavering from his calm and tactical approach.
“It was a battle to see who’s the best,” Lopez said. “We took it to overtime and grinded it out.”
From the start of the first period, and even during his warm up routine, Lopez was relaxed and ready to wrestle.
“I’m extremely proud of Dmarian,” Samples said. “That’s a returning state champion that he beat. Nobody gave Dmarian any possibility of winning. When he pulled that off, he earned every bit of it.”
Moore, last season’s state champ at 285, came into the final match 43-2. Last May, he placed first in the CUSAW 2021 Freestyle State Championships. He spent most of the season as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in his weight class in 4A. Lopez was right behind him at No. 2.
All that mattered little to Lopez on Saturday at Ball Arena, where he spent Thursday and Friday dominating his opposition. He won his first match by pin fall and followed with a pin in the quarterfinals.
He won by 7-0 decision over Greeley Central’s Leon Ramirez in the semifinals, and with the title win over Moore, Lopez finished the season 30-0.
“That’s crazy to me,” Lopez said. “But I put in the work in the summer, the work last season and in the offseason. It paid off and it shows.”
Last season, Lopez finished fifth at state, a placement he knew was short of his ceiling while also frustrating with an injury limiting him.
After returning from injury earlier this season, Lopez didn’t miss a beat, carving through his opponents and dominating the 4A field. He rarely had a match go three periods. He was on a warpath to complete a vision he set for himself before the season began.
“I’m trying to go for first place,” Lopez said in December before the start of the season. “I feel like I should have had it last year despite my injury… I felt like I was at my full potential at that moment, so it was hard. I think I have the potential to (win state).”
On Saturday, Lopez wrote himself into the history books.
“I couldn’t have done this without my family, my coaches or my wrestling partners,” Lopez said. “To everyone, thank you.”