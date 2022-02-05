Following a 13-sack season, which ranked second in all of 4A and led 4A Southern 1, Montrose High School’s Ashden Oberg signed a national letter of intent to play college football at Weber State, a Division I school in Ogden, Utah.
Oberg was surrounded by family and teammates and coaches from both MHS’s football and basketball programs during an event at MHS on Friday, who were celebrating the senior’s post-prep stop: defensive end for Weber State’s football program, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision and is a member of the Big Sky Conference.
“The offer is a reflection of the work that we’ve done as a team, the work that I’ve put in and all the things that I’ve done to get here,” Oberg said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Oberg pondered his collegiate chances a few years ago, but wasn’t sure if he would pursue it. Montrose football’s success this past season — an undefeated regular season and appearance in the 4A Final Four — and his own play changed his tune: he wanted to play football at the next level.
“Football keeps you accountable, and you’re around a lot of guys that are working towards something,” Oberg said. “That’s definitely special.”
A few weeks after Montrose’s loss to Erie, Oberg sent his game film to a handful of collegiate schools: CCU, BYU, University of Utah and Weber State.
Weber State was high on his list when he sent his film. He was familiar with the university’s academics, campus and facilities.
The school also has a familial connection for Oberg: his dad, Bennett, attended Weber State and graduated as part of the class of 2004.
“I’m proud of all his hard work and excited to see him go to Weber and represent on the football field,” Bennett said.
A couple days later after Oberg sent the film, Weber State football coaches reached out to Montrose coach Brett Mertens expressing their interest. Oberg’s 6’5, 200-pound frame, ability to play multiple positions (tight end and defensive end) and work as a pass rusher quickly caught the eye of Jay Hill, Weber State’s head football coach, and Grant Duff, the school’s co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
He visited the campus in January and met with the Weber State coaching staff. He’s also already met some of the program’s current players.
“Size, speed and big-time ability. Can’t wait to see you grow,” Hill wrote on Twitter during the school’s announcement of Oberg’s signing.
Duff added: “(Ashden) runs through your face and loves doing it with a smile.”
“Ashden had such a good season,” Mertens said. “As the season went on, I started thinking he probably was going to have some collegiate opportunities.”
Oberg was a force at defensive end during Montrose’s 12-1 campaign last fall. In addition to his 13 sacks, he recorded 25 tackles for loss and 60 total tackles. He constantly terrorized opposing quarterbacks and made game changing plays, which was evident by his 24 quarterback hurries, which led all of 4A, and six forced fumbles.
The stat line helped him earn an all-conference spot on 4A Southern 1’s first-team. He wasn’t named first or second-team all-state, a surprise to Oberg and others in the program, but netted an honorable mention.
“It was definitely frustrating, but I’m not going to let that define the season or the seasons of my teammates — some of them didn’t get nods, either. We’re not going to let that define what we accomplished,” Oberg said.
Montrose was the class of 4A for the majority of the fall season. After Montrose’s 28-21 win over Palmer Ridge, the Indians surged to No. 1 in all of 4A. They didn’t look back, winning four straight to complete an undefeated regular season.
Montrose was named the No. 1 seed in the 4A state football playoffs and dominated Denver South and Fountain Fort-Carson in the second and third rounds. The Indians then fell to Erie 29-28 in the Final Four.
But Montrose’s preparation and persistence were themes during their 2021 run. Oberg made it a theme for himself. He didn’t want to take reps for granted. He took advantage of his time in the weight room, on the football field.
Currently, Oberg, as the starting center, is averaging 7.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in MHS’s boys basketball program, which is 18-0 as of Friday.
He plans to spend even more time in the weight room at Weber but will do so humbled — he’ll be a freshman again, learning what it takes to be successful in D1 football.
“My advice for Ashden is to attack every day to the best of your ability and good things will happen,” Mertens said. “Work hard and have fun.”
Oberg will leave Montrose as a name etched in the history books — he’s the first D1 football recruit during Mertens’ tenure and one of a few Montrose graduates outside of swimming to play at the Division I level: Brian Davidson, the first Montrose High athlete to play Division I college basketball, played for U.S. Air Force Academy.
“I hope I leave a legacy for many more to come after me,” Oberg said. “Montrose has a good football program and players that can definitely play at the collegiate level.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press