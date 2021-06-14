If there’s one aspect of the 2021 campaign the Montrose girls lacrosse team can remember, it's the strides they made as a group across eight games in a truncated season.
“Some of them never picked up a (lacrosse) stick until five weeks ago, which is insane when you watch them,” senior Jordan Copeland said after Monday’s loss. “Given that, this program has crazy potential. It’s ridiculous to think about.”
The senior, who was honored postgame for Senior Day, was all smiles following her final game as a Montrose High School lacrosse player, a 13-2 home loss against an undefeated Grand Junction team.
Of course, the Indians didn’t set out to lose seven of eight games. But, as Copeland mentioned, many athletes on the team were first-year lacrosse players. And Montrose had to navigate an unfavorable schedule — games were constantly rescheduled, and others were canceled, due to the referee shortage and other factors.
So Monday’s scoreline didn’t exactly indicate the team’s overall play. Montrose had eight shots on goal in the first half, though most were right at Grand Junction’s goalkeeper Teagan Wilkins.
Ask head coach Chris Allison, and Monday’s offensive performance is leaps and bounds of what the team showed in mid-May.
“Today showed improvement,” Allison said. “We just need to work on finishing… it’s the little things.”
Allison added, with a few more 50/50 ball wins and some bounced shots, the Indians could have gone into halftime tied (Grand Junction had a 6-0 lead after 20 minutes). It’s why Montrose has focused on game simulations during practice, and bouncing shots is part of that.
The Indians scored their first goal with 12 minutes left in the second half, a score from Abby Hauptmann off a pass from Lara Edeker, and added a second four minutes later, with freshman Jaela Price capitalizing in the attack area. Grace Cross gave Montrose additional chances after winning draws.
But the Tigers, who’ve scored more than 12 goals in six straight games, pushed that streak to seven. Many goals, just like the first meeting against Montrose (a 15-5 win) were breakaway scores, with one player completing the play.
“These guys have beat us pretty hard in the past, so we knew it was going to be a rough game,” Copeland said. “It was definitely not a complete downer of a game, which is really good and a great way to end the season.”
It’s Montrose’s best performance against Grand Junction this season. It helped that Price and Gwym Browning, both freshmen, played well on Monday, showing glimpses into the team’s potential in the next two to three seasons.
“We definitely played up to a different level,” Copeland said. “These girls, like I’ve said before, would normally be playing at a lower level, but that’s just not how it went. They rose to the occasion, and it was awesome.”
Copeland thrived in a leadership role this season, Allison said. She played in every game, and was willing to lend some guidance and advice during practice sessions.
“Jordan stepped up and led, and any of the younger girls who needed help, assistance or information, she was always there to do that,” Allison said. “She took that on as a role, so that much I truly appreciate… it’s something she’s always done. She helps people.”
With Copeland as the lone senior, Allison expects all 2021 players to return next season. Edeker, the team’s leading scorer, will enter her senior season alongside Hauptmann, Danielle Brueggeman, Malaya Becenti, Cross, Marian Walker, Rebecca Boozell and goalkeeper Tessa Bailey.
Allison hopes others join the program, too, over the summer.
