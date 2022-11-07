The Montrose Red Hawks, with a bye this past weekend, are set to host the Golden Demons in the round of sixteen as the 4A playoffs get very serious. The Demons (8-3) defeated Rampart 28-0 becoming the Red Hawks opening opponent in the second week of the playoffs.
The overall playoff picture sets up as follows: The playoffs are divided into four quadrants with four teams in each. One winner will emerge from each of the quadrants to make up the semi-finals and the state championship game in 4A.
Quadrant 1
Skyline (7-4) at Palmer Ridge (10-0) Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Fruita-Monument (8-3) at Vista Ridge (7-3) Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Quadrant 2
Dakota Ridge (6-5) at Loveland (9-1)
Golden (8-3) at Montrose (8-2) Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Quadrant 3
Windsor (7-4) at Broomfield (10-0) Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
Mesa Ridge (8-3) at Heritage (7-3) Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Quadrant 4
Pueblo West (7-4) at Ponderosa (8-2)
Erie (7-4) at Denver South (9-1) Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
According to Montrose Red Hawks head coach Brett Mertens, the state championship chase is wide open. Mertens in an interview last week suggested, “There are a dozen or thirteen teams that could win it all. On any given day any one of a dozen teams has the talent to win or upset an opponent.”
It all begins for the final sixteen teams on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
