Down 7-5 in the third set of Thursday’s matchup against Delta, it seemed like Montrose was moments away from going on a massive run. After all, the first two sets were “runaways,” as Montrose won both by nine points or more.
With Kelsey Rocco heating up from the outside, the Indians took a 16-15 lead in the third set. Out of a timeout, it was Rocco’s turn to serve, and she took advantage of it.
As server, the junior guided Montrose during a short 4-0 run for a 20-15 lead. Delta stormed back, tying the set at 21-21 after Montrose missed some serves, but the Indians quickly put the game away, securing four straight points to defeat the Panthers (1-2) in straight sets (24-14, 25-16, 25-21) at Lloyd McMillan Gym.
“I was pleased with our passing and our offense,” Indians coach Shane Forrest said. “I’m hoping we can develop a little faster offense as we progress. [In the} third set, we had a ton of missed serves — I wasn’t very pleased with that. I think that really affected our momentum in the third set. Other than that, they played really solid and a clean game.”
The Indians benefited from Rocco’s attack, as she finished with two aces, 18 digs and seven kills. Against Grand Junction Central on Tuesday, a game Montrose also swept, Rocco led the Indians on an even more impressive run as server. In the third set, tied 5-5, Montrose took a 15-5 lead with Rocco leading the way, forcing a Warrior timeout.
She had help from teammates on Thursday, as Madisen Matoush, a force from the left side, finished with 13 kills, her third straight in double-digits, while adding 14 digs. Montrose’s middle blockers Taylor Foster and Jaedyn Key also had Delta scattering their returns, as the two combined for 13 kills, some of which came late in the game as the duo settled in. Foster finished third on the team with 10 digs.
“They’re just so competitive, they’re gonna win,” Forrest said of the Indians’ outside hitters. “Every time they get the ball, they just want to rip it, and they want to be smart too and get the kill however they can. They’re passing, hitting — they're just all-around solid volleyball players for us.”
It showed in the first set when Montrose took a 19-11 lead, cruising their way to a 1-0 start. The second set was different, slightly, as the teams were tied at 10-10. But the Indians went to work, jumping to a 16-14 lead before going on a 9-2 run behind effort plays and a strong attack to complete the set.
The second set run marked the fifth straight set the Indians won by nine points or more (they defeated Central 25-15 in the first two sets, and 25-16 in the third). Matoush and Rocco combined for 18 kills and 17 digs against Central.
On Thursday, Matoush and Rocco were consistently set up by setters Kiera Quezada and Rachel Maddox.
Through three games, Montrose is off to a 3-0 start, winning nine out of 10 sets.
“It’s a great start for us,” Forrest said. “Sitting 3-0 going in to play Durango is going to give us some confidence. They’re one of our tougher teams in the league.”
On Saturday, the Indians head to Durango (1-0) to face the Demons, who swept (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) Grand Junction Central on Thursday.
