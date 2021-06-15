When Kennadie Minerich started playing lacrosse her freshman year of high school, she saw it more as an opportunity to complete her goal of becoming a three-sport varsity starter. Minerich went on to accomplish that goal over a decorated athletic career at Montrose High School.
But at the time, the moment she started playing lacrosse, little did she know the sport she started later in her athletic career would be the one that gave her the opportunity to play collegiately.
“I never thought I would play lacrosse in college,” Minerich said over the phone. “I thought I would go for basketball. Getting recruited for lacrosse was a bit of a shock, but I was just super excited to have any opportunity to play any sport.”
Minerich was the latest to join a list of Montrose lacrosse athletes to receive a college offer. Paige Hauptmann, after scoring 17 goals her junior season, inked her letter of intent to play at Colorado State University-Pueblo in late-2019.
Adam Chiaro, as an MHS senior in 2018, scored a team-high 23 goals in 15 games before becoming a Lumberjack at Northern Arizona University. Riley Barnhill, a junior in 2019, briefly walked on at Colorado Mesa University before opting out.
And that trend will continue with Montrose’s Colten Brueggeman, the program’s first official NCAA commit prior to leaving the program. He’ll play goalkeeper at Edgewood College, a Division III school in Wisconsin. (Other players on the 2021 boys team, like Jake Green, who was a standout in his senior season, expressed interest in playing club lacrosse.)
The MHS athletes are a part of a growing rate of high school students in the nation that receive collegiate offers for lacrosse — currently, the percentage of kids that receive college lacrosse scholarships is 13.5% for boys, and 13% for girls.
Those figures are the highest of any sport except girls ice hockey. And the numbers don’t include opportunities in Division III or at the club level, suggesting the rates could be much higher.
“Hopefully it helps the rest of our kids learn, you can get a scholarship in this sport,” said Keith Obsheatz, MHS boys lacrosse head coach, of Brueggeman’s opportunity. “They’re adding this sport in so many schools right now that they’re just looking for players.
“You don’t have to be great at lacrosse. You just have to want to play.”
That sentiment is what the Montrose Lacrosse Foundation (MLF) is preaching at the youth level in efforts to help the sport grow. The MLF, a nonprofit that’s run through the Montrose Community Foundation, hosts the San Juan Shootout annually, a local tournament with hundreds of players from the Western Slope, with a mission to grow lacrosse in the area. The organization also assists with funding through the rec program and helps out the high school teams, as needed.
Pre-pandemic, the MLF was preparing for one of its strongest years. About 60 teams — even some from Wyoming and New Mexico -— signed up for last year’s San Juan Shootout. Interest among youth girl’s teams was picking up exponentially.
Effects from the pandemic, though, tossed that all aside. The tournament was shelved, and so were — temporarily — the youth rec programs. The MLF, after years of generating interest, finally had enough numbers to field two girls teams.
The foundation tried to bring those teams back this spring, but not enough girls signed up.
“A lot of kids were right on the cusp of saying, ‘this is my sport.’ But they backed out of it and went on to other things,” MLF Vice President, and Colten’s father, Eric Brueggeman, said. “That was really a killer for us.
“Now we’re just trying to generate numbers. The boys are pretty self-sustaining at this point, but our girls don’t even play until they reach high school. By the time they reach 11th grade, they have two years of experience and are competing against programs that have girls on the lacrosse field since sixth grade.”
The Montrose High School girls lacrosse program finished its season Monday with a record of 1-7. But besides senior Jordan Copeland, and juniors Lara Edeker, Abby Hauptmann and Danielle Brueggeman, the majority of the team featured first-year lacrosse players, all of whom were learning the game as the season progressed, and, as Brueggeman mentioned, faced opponents featuring players with years of experience.
Even Copeland and goalkeeper Tessa Bailey played alongside the boys youth programs before reaching high school, since building up the youth girls programs has been an uphill battle.
That’s not to say the game hasn’t grown in the area, despite the pandemic’s impact — Telluride and Grand Junction’s youth lacrosse programs are also recovering from the pandemic, Brueggeman said. Over the last decade, lacrosse as a sport, in schools and colleges, has a growth rate of 80%. In Montrose, since the inception of the high school’s boys and girls lacrosse teams, there’s as many new players as returnees, Colten Brueggeman said, year-in and year-out on the boys’ side.
“It’s really important to get people playing at the young level,” he said. “Get those kids that don’t know what lacrosse is and get them involved. That’s how it was for me. Every year it grows on you more and more.
“It’s a matter of getting it to the kids while they’re still young.”
“The sport can grow in the community by starting a club team and youth team so younger girls can play lacrosse before they enter the high school level, and they’re more fundamentally sound before entering the college level,” Minerich said, “and that comes from the community and coaches willing to lead the teams.”
Being fundamentally sound before entering college has helped in Minerich’s case, considering she’s already enjoyed immediate success at the next level. As a freshman at Aquinas College, she started eight of 10 games, and came up with a clutch, game-winning overtime goal against Madonna.
She hopes a collegiate start like that can inspire other young student-athletes who are navigating a wait-and-see approach. And for those watching from afar, or right on the fence of joining the sport, it hasn’t helped that a referee shortage has actively threatened the existence of the sport on the girls’ side.
The girls high school program lost some games this season due to ref shortages. Other games were rescheduled. But there wasn’t much anyone could do — there’s little to no certified lacrosse referees in the region. Those that are certified live in the Grand Junction area, making late-evening drives to Telluride and Montrose a tough ask — they have families and livelihoods, too.
Chris Allison, the head girls lacrosse coach at MHS, for years was the only referee between Grand Junction and Durango. And now that he’s coaching the girls, it leaves another vacant spot in the referee pool.
“If we don’t get refs pretty soon, we’re going to be in trouble and not have a high school sport anymore,” Brueggeman said. “... Unless we get some refs on the Western Slope, CHSAA (Colorado High School Activities Association) could potentially come in and say, ‘hey, we’re done.’ So the ref shortage is a critical thing.”
There could be some help on the way this summer. Allison hopes to get younger, local graduates involved, and current local referees have spoken with the Collegiate Women’s Lacrosse Officiating Association, which are willing to send a trainer to the area.
And the MLF, which has poured the majority of its funding into youth programs, has plans to generate interest. An adult league is something the MLF has discussed, to introduce the sport among parents. They’ll be hosting some clinics this summer, have made rec lacrosse prices affordable ($50 for three tournaments and all equipment), and are right in the mix to develop local referees — the MLF covers U.S. lacrosse fees and first-year fees to become a ref.
Colten and Copeland agree. There’s immense potential for the sport in the area, and though it’s yet to reach similar levels of popularity compared to the east coast, or Utah, it’s providing an avenue for local student-athletes to receive a collegiate opportunity, and a college education. And Copeland, who plans to stay involved through club lacrosse or coaching, won’t stop following Montrose’s development. In her eyes, the girls are just getting started — she’s sure of it.
“I’m going to Boulder, and they have lacrosse there, but I’m going to watch this (MHS) girls lacrosse team,” Copeland said. “They’re going to do great things.”
To learn more about the non-profit organization, visit Montrose Lacrosse Foundation on Facebook.
