For the vast majority of girls on Montrose’s 2021 girls soccer roster, Tuesday’s match against Grand Junction was their first varsity game. Typical, usually, but with the season cancelled last season due to the pandemic, it was also their first high school game at all.
It’s telling, then, that Montrose played its rival closely for 80 minutes, minus potential additional scores from the Tigers in the first half.
Grand Junction handed Montrose a 2-1 loss, but the Indians coaches and players weren’t dwelling on that.
“This performance against a quality opponent in our league, I’m totally fine with,” said Montrose coach Cassie Snyder, who just finished leading the boys program to a Southwestern League title. “We know we’ve got some things to work on, and we did some things well today, too.
“I always tell the kids a loss teaches you a lot more than a win does, about where you need to improve. Considering those things and our inexperience level and our youth, I thought they played well and we’re going to start connecting and getting that together because it’s a brand new team.”
The Indians showed a glimpse of that chemistry in the second half, scoring in the 72nd minute by a short tip-in from Josie Coulter. Natalie Hernandez registered the assist, making a run down the line and sending a cross from the right side of the field that set up Coulter, who beat the goalie to the ball.
The last 10 minutes of the second half was perhaps the best stretch of soccer the girls played on Tuesday, a stretch in which they put consistent pressure on the Tigers’ backline and nearly tied the game on a few plays.
“I feel like we did really, really well,” Coulter said. “I had a lot of hope for us in preseason, seeing everybody come to practice and work, and I’m really impressed to see how tenacious everyone was and to see everyone do their job. It was pretty awesome.”
The second half saw players like Montrose’s Mia Duncan and Coulter, among others, hustling around the field for 50/50 balls, winning some to extend the Indians’ attack. Montrose’s goalkeeper Rachel Robuck had some key saves in the half to keep the Tigers from extending their lead.
The latter half was also when Grand Junction’s Laney Laffler scored her second goal of the day, a break away score to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. It was similar to Laffler’s score in the first half, one where Grand Junction held the ball on Montrose’s defensive side of the field for the majority of the first 40 minutes.
Montrose will continue conference play at 5 p.m. on Friday at Grand Junction Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.