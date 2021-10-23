Montrose High School boys soccer would like to see the name “Montrose” etched into the playoff bracket when the 32-team field is announced on Monday. Even though they might be ranked No. 30-32, and even though they’ll probably have to travel to the Front Range to play a top five team, it’s still worth it.
Especially after the effort the team put together Friday night against Durango, the No. 5 ranked team in the 4A RPI.
“We battled the whole game and never gave up,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “There were moments where we had dips in decision making, but for the most part I thought we played, really, really well...we had a really quality game and great opportunities.
“I told them after the game that sometimes the chips just don’t fall, but they have nothing to be ashamed of about that performance.”
There was no telling which version of the team would show up on Friday — the one that started the season 5-2, or the one that lost five of the past seven games amidst mounting adversity.
That answer was clear at halftime, with Montrose matching Durango through 40 minutes. Although the Demons scored the deciding goal in the second half to win 2-1, the Indians matched them for another 40 minutes, a drastic contrast to their 5-0 road loss to the Demons on Oct. 9.
“With everything that’s happened this entire season, finishing like that against one of the top 10 teams in the state is really, really good,” senior Adriel Encarnacion said. “I think we played our best today — honestly.”
The Indians had five shots on goal to the Demons’ 10 and had 19 chances to Durango’s 17. Montrose’s backline was all-conference worthy, limiting Durango’s attack in both halves. Snyder said the backline had its “best performance of the season.”
Durango did score first as Teryk Webber’s chip shot slowly rolled past Montrose goalkeeper Iker Ayesta, but freshman Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz responded, handling an assist from Christian Smith-Lucero and kicking it towards the back-right of the goal, which tied the game at 1-1.
Six minutes into the second half, Durango’s Ryan Bell made it 2-1 on another score that again barely trickled past an extended Ayesta. Montrose gave itself some opportunities, including a cross from Encarnacion that looked like it might find the back of the net but sailed over.
A Montrose corner kick in the game’s final minutes bounced around the penalty box before Durango goalkeeper Fred Reiter snuffed out the opportunity.
Against one of the top teams in 4A, the Indians played like they belong in the playoff conversation.
“They played their hearts out,” Snyder said of the seniors. “Adriel was just everywhere — just a total beast and (Adriel Huizar Martinez), wherever he was, midfield or outside back, he was tearing it up all over the place. It was a little more reminiscent of what we looked like earlier on.”
Though it wasn’t enough Friday night, the team’s 7-8 regular season record amidst injuries, losing key upperclassmen and a tough schedule is what stood out to Encarnacion and Snyder.
Snyder exuded pride for the team’s resilience and their get-back-up attitude. She was also proud of another important factor that can get lost in the shuffle — the team didn’t have to quarantine during the 2021 campaign.
“It’s been amazing and a really great ride,” Encarnacion said. “This crew is really young, just like last year...I stuck with them and they’re my team. I’m never going to leave them.”
The Indians now await word from CHSAA on their playoff fate, which is razor thin. Montrose came into Friday’s game at No. 30 in the 4A boys soccer RPI, in position to qualify. It’s not expected that a loss to a top five 4A team will drop them past No. 32, but not certain, with Montrose on the margins.
Even if they don’t get a spot in this year’s playoff field, a young nucleus, now chock-full of varsity experience, could return next fall and start the way the 2021 team did, and just might extend that hot stretch a bit further.
“We’ve done the best job we could of overcoming adversity and we really did prove in moments throughout the season that we can play with some really good teams,” Snyder said of the program’s future. “We’re going to be good. We keep that culture thing and keep our heads up and keep playing our game. I really believe we’re going to be a force to reckon with.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press