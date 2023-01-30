The Montrose Marlins swim club hosted several regional swim clubs at the Montrose Recreation Center over the past weekend, Jan. 28 - 29.
The Marlins are a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities.
“The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor," head coach Matt Brickey said.
The Marlins are a parent-run team. This means that besides paying fees, getting your kids to practice on time and signing them up to compete in meets there are other responsibilities as well.
The Marlins are a non-profit club run by an elected board of directors who are parents and meet monthly. All members are welcome at meetings and encouraged to become involved in team activities and fundraisers.
The Montrose Marlins had 31 swimmers signed up for the competition this past weekend and these 31 swimmers participated in 257 individual events. Here are some of the Marlins winners.
Boys 10/under 100 yard Freestyle Relay: Montrose Marlins, first, Tilghman Byard, Landon Cardoso, August Philbrick, Zuriel Ganih.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone