At their first home meet on Dec. 4 and 5, the Montrose Marlins swim team swam like their mascot, totaling 3,373 points to second-place Sopris, which finished with 2,204 points.
It was a season-best meet for several of the Marlins. Some posted first-place finishes, including the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hannah Rehard, Jaslyn Hunter, Isa Miller and Tilly Johnson-Freeman.
In the girls 100-yard freestyle (aged 9-10), Geraldine Segura placed first with a time of 1:18. She also placed first in the 25-yard backstroke.
Segura was followed by Asher Rehard’s first-place finish in the boys 100-yard freestyle (aged 9-10). Rehard, too, placed first of four in the 25-yard backstroke.
Rehard crossed the finish line nearly 10 seconds quicker than second-place Isaac Fisher of Maverick Aquatics.
“A lot of swimmers we’re getting personal bests at the meet and many were paying attention to detail — skill sets, streamlines underwater,” said first-year Montrose Marlins coach Matt Brickey. “I would say every meet has been significantly better since we started the season.”
Brickey, a swimming coach in Texas and Denver before relocating to Montrose, took over the head coaching position in August. He started as an assistant coach in June 2020 and has experience in that role while coaching at the Colorado Athletic Club in Denver.
Brickey is a former competitive swimmer, starting when he was five years old. He witnessed opportunities others received across all levels, and just how much interest there is in the sport in larger cities in California and Nevada.
In Montrose, Brickey said interest in the sport is just as prominent.
“With the swim lessons the Montrose Recreation District puts on, this program allows kids who are interested in continuing swimming to have a place to keep training and learn the competitive side,” Brickey said. “So far, we’ve seen a lot of interest.”
Interest is so immense right now that there’s currently a waiting list for the youngest age group team. “That’s what you want — build from the bottom up,” Brickey said. “You want most of your kids to be the youngest ones so that they stay with the program and keep getting better.”
The kids’ progress over the last four months has been vast. Gone are the technicalities and disqualifications, as well as restrictions to lane space due to the pandemic. Their swim etiquette has improved.
It’s a significant jump for a program that was in the “rebuilding phase,” Brickey said, due to limitations set from pandemic-related restrictions. The coaching staff is able to have more kids in the water concurrently, which has also been a plus.
The lifted restrictions mean additional room to practice relays, which were a highlight for the Marlins at the meet. Rehard, Hunter, Miller and Johnson-Freeman added another first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
In the boys 200-yard freestyle relay, Brayden Leu, Eddie Radovich, Ryan Nichols and Rehard placed second of six. Kaysan Carlton, Chloe Heckmaster, Annie Patrone and Lydia Greenfield, in the girls 10 and under 100-yard freestyle, finished second.
Marlin Sage Cimaglio, in the girls 25-yard breaststroke (aged 9-10), placed first.
Across both genders and all age groups, the Marlins placed first in 47 of 69 events.
“It was a great improvement from the last competition,” Brickey said.
The Montrose Marlins program has served as a starting engine for numerous local swimmers who’ve gone on to compete at the high school level, and in some instances, college — former Montrose Marlin and Montrose High School grad Ryan King currently swims at Northwestern University. He competed in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials earlier this year.
Maggie McHugh, also a former Montrose Marlin, swims in Division I at the University of Denver.
King and McHugh swam in the program when Silas Almgren was head coach. Under Almgren, who coached swimming at various levels in Montrose for three decades, 15 local swimmers went on to compete at the DI level.
“Swimming creates opportunities and creates a whole organized individual from the sport’s atmosphere,” Brickey said. “With etiquette and improvement, it makes it so that there’s longevity in the sport and that kids are learning and not just going in and putting in garbage yardage. They’re actually getting and building a dynamic stroke that they can take and keep evolving and keep getting better and better.”
Brickey hopes to eventually help Montrose High School swimmers in some capacity, helping them either pursue a college opportunity, if they desire, or become masters swimmers.
He might end up coaching some of them as he says there’s Marlins on this year’s version that could make some noise when their high school career begins.
“There are going to be some stars and there’s definitely talent here (in Montrose),” Brickey said. “We’re a young team but absolutely as we keep going, you’re going to see state qualifying swimmers show up and continue to show up.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press