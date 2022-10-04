Palmer Ridge 6-0, continues to sit atop 4A ranking
The Palmer Ridge Bears continued their winning ways as they ran roughshod over Rampart 49-0. The top 10 in 4A saw upsets and a shuffling of the ranking. Last week’s ranking and game results:
(8) Denver South 32 - 17 Ponderosa (2)
(3) Broomfield 55 - 24 Dakota Ridge
Heritage 20 - 13 Fruita-Monument (4)
(5) MONTROSE 51 - 20 Grand Junction Central
(6) Loveland 35 - 14 Erie (7)
(9) Vista Ridge 46 - 8 Northfield
Mesa Ridge 21 - 14 Pueblo West (9)
There were a number of upsets last weekend and there were many changes in the top 25 in 4A. Here are the top 10 in the rankings based on the outcome of last weekend’s games.
1. Palmer Ridge 6-0
2. Broomfield 6-0
3. Loveland 5-1
4. Ponderosa 4-2
5. MONTROSE 4-2
6. Fruita-Monument 4-2
7. Denver South 5-1
8. Vista Ridge 4-2
9. Erie 2-4
10. Heritage 4 -2
The upcoming slate of games this weekend has the potential of upending the rankings once again. Top ranked Palmer Ridge travels to Pueblo West. Second ranked Broomfield visits Aurora Central while Falcon visits No. 5 Montrose. No. 6 Fruita-Monument hosts Grand Junction Central while No. 7 Denver South plays host to Gateway. No. 8 Vista Ridge should have their hands full as they take on a very talented Air Academy team (5-1). No. 9 Erie host Monarch and No. 10 Heritage visits Adams City.
The Max Preps overall rankings of all the football programs in the state of Colorado shake out as follows:
1. Cherry Creek 5-1
2. Valor Christian 4-2
3. Ralston Valley 4-2
4. Columbine 6-0
5. Grandview 5-1
The 4A schools in the poll are led by Palmer Ridge (No. 7), Broomfield (No. 8), Loveland (No. 13 and Ponderosa (No. 15).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone