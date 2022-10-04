montrose red hawks blake griffin

Junior running back Blake Griffin has been a key ingredient to Montrose's success in the ground game. The Red Hawks (4-2) are ranked fifth in the state as of the latest CHSAA rankings.

 (Courtesy photo/Samantha Ross)

Palmer Ridge 6-0, continues to sit atop 4A ranking

The Palmer Ridge Bears continued their winning ways as they ran roughshod over Rampart 49-0. The top 10 in 4A saw upsets and a shuffling of the ranking. Last week’s ranking and game results:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?