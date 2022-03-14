Montrose baseball coach Landon Wareham was clear when asked what the program needed to do to take a step forward from last season — pitchers needed to throw more strikes and challenge hitters.
If Saturday was the initial test, the Indians’ pitching staff received an A.
Parker Davis, Titus Weese and Luke Hutto combined for 11 innings of shutout baseball on Saturday, silencing Bayfield and Summit’s bats in 7-0 and 10-0 victories.
The trio allowed three hits and struck out 20 and walked just two — one from Davis, which came in his third inning of work, and the second from Weese, who pounded the zone after his first inning walk.
Davis was especially effective against Bayfield. He struck out 13 and threw 67 of his 92 pitches for strikes.
He allowed two hits — one came on a long second-inning double from Bayfield’s Noah Chamblee, but Davis escaped the threat by striking out the next three hitters.
Davis hit a batter to start the fourth inning, but quickly settled in, again escaping potential trouble with three straight strikeouts.
Simply put, Davis challenged Bayfield’s lineup on Saturday, helping deliver Montrose’s first shutout of the season.
“I felt like I had good control, but I think I can do better than that,” Davis said. “I need to work on my form and make sure I’m repeating my delivery.”
Davis, the team’s ace, didn’t allow a Bayfield player to reach third base in his 6-inning gem. He stranded runners at first or second base in the third, fifth and six innings. He struck out at least one batter in each inning.
“He did a great job. He threw a ton of strikes and was able to get his offspeed pitches for strikes,” Wareham said. “He was very effective today.”
Davis rarely found himself in three-ball counts on Saturday. He had the Wolverines puzzled at times with his pitch mix, leading to more than a few swinging strikes.
“He’s just taken a big step in command,” Wareham said. “Watching him throw bullpens, he can put it where he wants to and also the development of his off-speed pitches, he’s put in the work.”
Weese needed a stellar encore to Davis’ top-shelf performance and delivered. Of his 67 pitches across his 4-inning outing, 46 were strikes. After allowing a walk and a hit in the first and second innings, respectively, Weese retired the next six batters he faced.
Weese, at least in his initial start, continued his theme from last season as a strike-thrower. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was a team-best 4.0, and on Saturday, it was even better — he struck out six and walked one.
Weese was followed by Luke Hutto, who was making his first appearance on the mound in nearly two years.
With Davis nearing a pitch limit in the first game, Hutto had been warming up in the bullpen to spell him for the seventh inning. But time limits ended the game at the end of the sixth inning.
“We wanted to get Luke a little work here,” Wareham said after the first game. “That’s something we’ll get going soon.”
That decision came later that afternoon thanks to Montrose’s 9-0 lead after four innings against Summit.
Hutto tossed a quick 1-2-3 top of the fifth, including a pair of groundouts before he punched out his final batter. He threw 10 pitches, six for strikes.
Montrose’s stellar day on the mound was backed by an offense that did just enough on Saturday.
Against Bayfield, leadoff hitter Gage Wareham was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. His sacrifice fly in the third inning plated two — Rocco Manuel tagged up from third base and Logan Files’ hustle from second base scored another.
Files added two RBIs at the plate on his two-run double in the fifth, completing his 2-for-2 day.
Wareham added a pair of hits in the nightcap, as did Zeke Steenburgen and Torrie Eckerman. David Dominguez and Davis had a pair of RBIs.
“The team’s approach was good. We were chasing some low and high pitches. The more we play, the better we’ll get,” Davis said. “We’ll see a lot more live pitching and those problems can go away.”
The Indians will host Monarch on Friday at 4 p.m., their first game of the Luke Oeltjenbruns Memorial Tournament.