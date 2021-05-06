On a perfect day for golf, the Montrose Indians looked composed, patient and comfortable at their second home tournament of the season.
Previously victors at the Black Canyon Invitational last week, the girls paired against eight other teams at the Cobble Creek Invite on Thursday, and though they didn’t come away tournament winners, they shot their way to second place, with an overall score of 281.
Visiting Durango bested the Indians by 15 strokes, finishing at 266, but the Demons and Indians were the only two teams to finish below 300. In third place at 312 was Fruita, followed by Palisade at 335.
It's the second straight tournament where Montrose shot in the 280s. They’ve taken advantage of the early season tournament schedule, placing first twice and now have a second place finish.
For the third time in as many tournaments, Montrose’s Grace DeJulio led the team, carding a 91, which placed her third behind tournament winner Lilly Tichi of Durango, who finished with an 84, and Tichi’s teammate Zayda Maestas, the tournament’s second-place finisher at 90.
Freshman Giada Amundson placed fifth, with a score of 93. Siera Mihavetz tied for seventh with two other opponents at 97, and one stroke behind her was Savanah Piquette (98).
Montrose had four golfers in the top 10, tied with Durango for most in the tournament.
Rounding out Montrose’s scores were Makayla Beaver, who carded a 113, and Eleanor Waldon, four strokes behind at 117.
The Indians will have a few days of practice time before their next tournament, set for Monday at the Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction.
