“Here we go again,” Montrose likely thought after losing a first-quarter lead to Delta during Friday’s game at the Black Canyon Classic.
Having lost the past four meetings against the Panthers, Montrose started the game on a 7-1 run, a welcome start. Within minutes, however, that lead was erased. Delta stymied Montrose’s offense and went on a 16-0 run to end the quarter.
With 6:17 remaining in the second quarter, and Montrose down 17-9, Indians coach Steve Skiff called a timeout.
The plan was set — Montrose would start to press Delta in hopes to get back into the game.
It worked like a charm. The Indians forced turnovers and made baskets. Taylor Yanosky provided a spark from the outside. And before the second quarter ended, Siera Mihavetz hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer to give Montrose a 24-21 halftime lead.
The Indians used the momentum-shifting triple well into the second half to secure a 47-40 win, their first against Delta since 2018.
“Delta has handled us the last four of five times we’ve played them,” Skiff said. “To beat a good team like that, one that’s well coached and has good players, it’s a huge confidence boost for us. I’m extremely proud of the effort and fight we showed tonight.”
Both teams attempted to claw their way to a lengthy lead in the third quarter, but instead canceled one another out until Delta took a 30-28 lead with 2:18 remaining. Montrose, though, went on a 4-2 run to close the third.
The Indians saved their best for last. An early three-pointer gave them a 35-32 lead and they never looked back, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter to Delta’s eight. They took care of the ball and hit their free throws.
It’s the type of ending Montrose had been seeking all of last season.
“We threw the press on (Delta),” Skiff said. “We’ve been working on the press a little bit, and since we’ve gotten Josie (Coulter) back, we feel like we have some pieces to put in the press. I thought it got us going and back into the game.”
Montrose, following the second-quarter timeout, went into a full-court press. Delta had no answer, throwing the ball around the gym as if they were playing hot potato.
The Indians didn’t mind. It helped spark their transition game and opened looks for Yanosky on the outside. They slowed their pace in the second half, taking their time against Delta’s 2-3 zone.
That helped initiate some high and low post action with Coulter, who returned from injury on Thursday, and Heather Power. It also opened up some looks in the lane for Ashley Ortega, who scored nine of her 12 points in the fourth quarter.
“Delta is a team that wants to go up and down (the court),” Skiff said. “We just wanted to play at our tempo. We have shooters and players that can shoot. We shot the ball extremely well tonight.”
Yanosky is the team’s best shooter, and she did shoot well Friday, scoring a team-high 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting while securing six boards. Coulter, in her second game back, was 4-for-10 from the field. She had nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The return of Coulter and strong play from Yanosky and Ortega were sparks on a night Montrose needed a few. Although Delta’s Erika Kuta temporarily left in the first quarter with injury, she returned and scored a team-high 16 points. Tatem Miller also shot well, scoring 10 points, which includes a timely third-quarter triple.
The comeback gave Montrose it’s second two-game win streak of the season. The Indians defeated Roaring Fork 47-15 on Thursday. It was a “Heather Power” game. Her teammates found her repeatedly on the low block against a 2-3 zone and she did the rest, finishing 5-for-10 from the field and a team-high 10 points.
The Indians (5-3) will play Palisade (0-5) on Saturday to close out their three-game run in the Black Canyon Classic.
