Coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School Indian golf team began the 2020 season Thursday right where they left off – winning. The defending state 4A champions posted a team score of 228, eight shots lower than Grand Junction, to win the annual Delta Invitational boys high school golf tournament at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course.
Montrose’s Jordan Jennings posted an even-par 72 to lead the Indian team. The Tigers’ Carson Kerr had the highlight moment of the tournament: he eagled the 557-yard, par-five 18th hole to nip Jennings for the medalist honor by one shot, carding a 71.
“We won. You always like to win the first tournament of the season,” said Skiff Thursday night. Fourteen teams from the Western Slope competed in the one-day competition.
One more positive in the opening tournament was the play of freshman Noah Richmond. He shot a two-over 74. Sophomore Rocco Manuel scored an 82 for the Indians, with Jake Legg and Klay Martinez shooting 84s. In this format, five golfers play with the three lowest scores counting towards the tournament title.
“Devil’s Thumb was long, it was hot; they were grinding. All of them felt they left some shots out on the course. Overall, we played well,” added Skiff.
The MHS season continues Monday with the MHS golf team competing at the Fruita Invitational at Adobe Creek. Thursday, the MHS team will host a similar field of teams at Cobble Creek. Black Canyon Golf Club will be the venue for Friday’s tournament.
