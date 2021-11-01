Montrose High School running back Ethan Hartman runs down the sideline during a game against Durango at MHS on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Hartman crossed the goal line on this play — a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown.
The Colorado High School Activities Association unveiled the state playoff bracket for 4A football on Sunday, and after completing an unbeaten regular season on Friday, Montrose High School football earned the No. 1 seed.
The Indians went into Friday night's game No. 1 in the 4A football RPI, as well as No. 1 in the weekly coaches poll from CHSAA. The win against Ponderosa on Friday night cemented their status as the No. 1 In 4A.
The top eight seeded teams in 4A have a first-round bye, which means Montrose will host the winner of No. 16 Mesa Ridge and No. 17 Denver South, who are set to play on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
That second-round matchup at Montrose High School will be played on Nov. 12 or 13.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Montrose senior lineman Ashden Oberg said of the team’s upcoming playoff matchup. “We can’t wait. It’s what we’ve been working for all four years.”
The Indians finished the regular season 10-0 following their 19-14 victory over Ponderosa on Friday night. They’re one of three 4A teams to finish the season 10-0 — Erie, the No. 5 seed in the bracket, and Dakota Ridge, the No. 2 seed, are the others.
Montrose outscored opponents 395 to 131 in the regular season, scoring 40 or more points in five games.
The Indians’ route to an unblemished record didn’t come cheap. They defeated Fruita Monument, Palmer Ridge, Vista Ridge and Ponderosa, all of whom qualified and are seeded in the 4A playoff bracket.
It’s the fifth straight season MHS’s football program has qualified for the state tournament after missing it altogether in 2016. The team hasn’t missed a playoff appearance under head football coach Brett Mertens, who took over the program in 2017.
Last season, Montrose qualified for the state tournament as the No. 8 seed (the final seed) in a shortened season and lost to Dakota Ridge in the first round.
The first-round bye gives the team time to rest and recover after playing for 10 straight weeks. They’ll also have additional time to prepare for either opponent.
“I’ve always dreamed of being the quarterback and playing in a playoff game,” Montrose quarterback Gage Wareham said. “I’m just really, really thankful for it.”
According to MaxPreps rankings, Montrose finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in 4A and No. 5 in the state across all classifications.
CHSAA's final weekly coaches poll rankings released on Sunday. Montrose remained No. 1 in 4A for the fifth straight week.
