The Montrose Red Hawks took the measure of one of the best 3A teams as they defeated the Lutheran Lions in Parker, Colorado 42-26. This game was one of several high octane games in the 4A division.
The headliner was the No. 3 Ponderosa Mustangs visiting the No. 1 Palmer Ridge Bears for bragging rights atop the 4A division. Palmer Ridge prevailed, 48-34, to cement the top spot in the CHSAA ranking this week.
No. 2 Broomfield defeated the Brighton Bulldogs, 32-7. The fourth-ranked Fruita-Monument Wildcats slid past Bear Creek 31-27. Fifth-ranked Loveland pounded Greeley West, 49-6. The Cyclones of Pueblo West, ranked sixth, took the measure of the Far Northeast Warriors, 28-14.
No. 7 Dakota Ridge was upset by the Chatfield Chargers. Ninth-ranked Denver South easily defeated Cheyenne Mountain 49-12 and 10th-ranked Erie defeated Windsor 42-14.
These games and a number of others have produced a shuffled top 10 in 4A:
1. Palmer Ridge 5-0
2. Ponderosa 4-1
3. Broomfield 5-0
4. Fruita-Monument 4-1
5. Montrose 3-2
6. Loveland 4-1
7. Erie 2-3
8. Denver South 4-1
9. Vista Ridge 3-2
10. Pueblo West 3-1
This week’s 4A schedule has the potential to shuffle the rankings once again.
5-0 Palmer Ridge hosts 2-3 Rampart
5-0 Broomfield visits 2-3 Dakota Ridge
4-1 Ponderosa hosts 4-1 Denver South
4-1 Fruita-Monument plays host to 3-2 Heritage
4-1 Loveland hosts the 2-3 Erie Tigers
3-1 Pueblo West visits 3-2 Mesa Ridge
3-2 Montrose hosts 2-3 Grand Junction Central
The Max Preps sports service ranks the top football teams regardless of classification and the results this week are interesting. Five 4A teams are listed in the top 15 teams.
One interesting aspect of the rankings has the Limon Badgers (1A) claiming the eighth-place ranking with all of the 5A and 4A teams. Legendary Limon coach Lloyd Gaskell would be pleased.
