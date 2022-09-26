The Montrose Red Hawks took the measure of one of the best 3A teams as they defeated the Lutheran Lions in Parker, Colorado 42-26. This game was one of several high octane games in the 4A division.

The headliner was the No. 3 Ponderosa Mustangs visiting the No. 1 Palmer Ridge Bears for bragging rights atop the 4A division. Palmer Ridge prevailed, 48-34, to cement the top spot in the CHSAA ranking this week.



