jaxon killen mhs football

MHS junior linebacker Jaxon Killen (16) tackles a Coronado runner in a SWL game this season.

 (Samantha Ross/SRActionShots)

The Montrose Red Hawks victory over the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies last Thursday evening moved the Hawks to first place in their league at 3 wins and 0 losses with but one game left to play. A victory over the Cyclones of Pueblo West on Friday evening, Oct. 28 will cement the league title and a favorable seeding in the scramble for a state championship.

The standings in the 4A league are as follows:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?