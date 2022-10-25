The Montrose Red Hawks victory over the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies last Thursday evening moved the Hawks to first place in their league at 3 wins and 0 losses with but one game left to play. A victory over the Cyclones of Pueblo West on Friday evening, Oct. 28 will cement the league title and a favorable seeding in the scramble for a state championship.
The standings in the 4A league are as follows:
Montrose Red Hawks (3-0) 7-2 overall
Pueblo West Cyclones (2-1) 6-3 overall
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies (2-1) 6-3 overall
Falcon Falcons (1-2) 2-7 overall
Coronado Cougars (0-4) 0-9 overall
Only two league games are left on the schedule and only the Montrose-Pueblo West game will have a bearing on who wins the league title. The Mesa Ridge-Falcon game may affect the seeding for the first round of the state championship play-downs.
The 4A Top 10 saw two ranked teams lose, which jumbled the rankings. Here are the scores for the Top 10 from last weekend.
No.1 Palmer Ridge 56, Cheyenne Mountain 26
No. 2 Broomfield 21, No.8 Fruita-Monument 14
No. 3 Loveland 31, Windsor 0
No. 4 Montrose 46, No. 10 Mesa Ridge 31
No. 5 Ponderosa 7, Thomas Jefferson 6
No. 6 Denver South 17, Far West H.S. 0
No. 7 Vista Ridge 40, Rampart 7
No. 9 Heritage 45, Aurora Central 3
And here are the new rankings from CHSAA, where Montrose dropped one spot, despite a win against a Top 10 opponent.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone