After his first made three-point attempt of the night, there was no doubt what kind of night Montrose’s Fletcher Cheezum was going to have, at least in his eyes.
The junior splashed three first quarter three-pointers en route to 11 points in the period, guiding Montrose to a 19-8 lead.
“I shot the first one and I was like, ‘it’s going to be a good night,’” he said postgame. “So I kept shooting and luckily it was. I felt good.”
He knocked down two more to finish 5-for-7 from three and a team-high 17 points in No. 4 Montrose’s 57-39 win over Fruita (5-6).
“Offensively he shot the ball really well,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “He was in this morning getting up some extra shots. He’s a great shooter… I thought he did a great job offensively shooting the ball.”
Cheezum has served as the Indians’ go-to perimeter weapon on the season, as he leads the team in three-point makes with 26. He’s the second leading scorer for Montrose through 13 games, averaging 10.2 points per game.
His perimeter presence has been a boost to an Indians team that has had their share of issues from beyond the arc. In games where they have had 10 or more three-point attempts, Montrose has shot above 40% once — the season opener.
“Coming into the season coach always told me to shoot the ball whenever I get a chance because we have other guys that can drive and kick,” Cheezum said. “If I’m able to catch and shoot and make it consistently like I did tonight, that’ll help us significantly.”
The early makes helped open up lanes for fellow junior Trey Reese, who aggressively attacked the basket for layups and pull-up jumpers against the Wildcats. He was also efficient from the field, shooting 7-for-11, good for 14 points. (He led the Indians with four assists on the night, setting up the rest of the team, and his court vision has been a vital reason the Indians have tallied double-digit assists in all 13 games.)
The duo's ability to create helped Montrose capture a 32-16 lead at the half – in fact, the boys have yet to go into halftime trailing their opponent this season.
But unlike the first-half, the Wildcats weren’t ready for it to be smooth sailing in the third and fourth quarters. Utilizing on-ball screens, Fruita scored 15 points in the third and came within 10 with 4:43 remaining in the fourth.
“I thought we had a couple guys forcing the issue offensively instead of letting the game come to them,” Voehringer said of his team's fourth quarter offense on Tuesday. “That’s not how we’ve been playing. Move the ball side-to-side — we have multiple weapons who can score. One guy doesn’t have to score 20 every night.”
The pause in the action worked, as the Indians outscored the Wildcats 11 to three the rest of the way. And they took care of the ball with just five turnovers on the night, the lowest mark on the season.
After tying with Fruita for the Southwestern League crown last season, Montrose is all alone at the top in 2021.
With consecutive wins against Grand Junction Central (a 45-18 win last Saturday) and Fruita on Tuesday, they are 7-0 in conference play and three games ahead of second place Grand Junction, effectively billing Montrose SWL champs.
At 13-0, Montrose has one game left — Friday vs Durango at 7 p.m. — before the playoff bracket is released. The Indians are currently ranked No. 4 in 4A, and No. 3 in the RPI standings.
