The Montrose boys basketball team flexed its offensive muscles and showed its defensive backbone in a Tuesday night, blowout victory against the visiting Grand Junction Tigers.
The Indians (14-3; 2-0 in Southwestern League) took an early double-digit lead early in the first quarter before winning by more than 30, 64-31, over the Tigers.
“We’re feeling good,” shooting guard Jordan Jennings said. “We put two good halves together. And the second team came in and played really great. It’s good momentum heading into Durango.”
Luke Hutto had his fifth double-double of the season: 15 points and 14 rebounds to go along with five assists and two blocks. Meanwhile Ashden Oberg came off the bench and scored 13 for his second double-digit point game of the year. Additionally, Sean Alex had nine while Fletcher Cheezum, also coming off the bench, finished with eight which included a pair of 3-pointers.
“I was happy with our start,” coach Ryan Voehringer said. “We haven’t put two good halves together in a couple of weeks. I thought we came out with good energy and rebounded the ball well. We defended well and got out into transition which got us out to a good start.”
Voehringer also praised Oberg’s effort, saying the sophomore reserve had been battling a knee injury before the contest.
“He’s been getting better and better in practice,” the Montrose coach said. “He’s been performing really well in-game so we’ve got high hopes for him for not this season but for the next couple of years.”
The Indians began the contest by hanging 20 on the Tigers while also limiting them to seven points.
The second quarter was more of the same as the hosts outscored the Tigers 15-6 in the period.
This gave Montrose a 35-16 edge heading into halftime.
The Indians had a bit of a rocky start in the third quarter as they had a hard time getting the easy shots to fall. The home team, however, got back on track late in the period, maintaining its 22-point lead at 47-25 going into the final period.
Voehringer subbed all of his starters early in the fourth quarter, allowing all of his reserves a chance to see a few minutes.
They didn’t disappoint as the Indians closed out the game on an 11-0 run to beat the Tigers by 33 points.
“Anytime those guys can come in and hit some shots and watch the ball go through the net and see the speed of the varsity level, I’m happy for them,” Voehringer said. “Because they work hard in practice every day just like the starters do.”
Montrose claimed its second-straight league win after beating Grand Junction Central, 48-34, on Friday to start SWL play.
The Indians will move onto their next Southwestern opponent, the aforementioned Durango Demons, this weekend. Montrose will battle Durango, losers of two straight, at 6 p.m., Saturday, on the road.
This game was rescheduled from its original Jan. 17 date due to inclement weather.
Voehringer said the game will be quite a difficult one because, in his almost 20 years of coaching, Durango is the hardest place to compete for a visiting team.
“The place is going to be packed. But that’s what you live for. Playing in an environment like that against a Durango team that dropped a couple last week, needing a win,” he said. “So they’ll come out ready to go.”
