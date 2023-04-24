Despite the fact that no team scores were recorded, the Montrose tracksters acquitted themselves very well as 25 schools vied for top honors Friday, April 21, at the Coal Ridge Invitational in New Castle.

The boys 100-meter dash was won by the Red Hawks’ Amaris Mora with a time of 11:08 seconds. Also finishing in the top ten were Red Hawks’ Junior Rodriquez and Austin Zimmer.



