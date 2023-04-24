Despite the fact that no team scores were recorded, the Montrose tracksters acquitted themselves very well as 25 schools vied for top honors Friday, April 21, at the Coal Ridge Invitational in New Castle.
The boys 100-meter dash was won by the Red Hawks’ Amaris Mora with a time of 11:08 seconds. Also finishing in the top ten were Red Hawks’ Junior Rodriquez and Austin Zimmer.
The 200-meter dash saw two Red Hawks teammates take first and second place. Alonzo Leiba and Rodriquez posted times of 21:61 and 22:83 to take the top two places.
The 800-meter run was ruled by Montrose Red Hawks’ Jonas Graff with a posted time of 1:59.21 seconds. Graff’s teammate, Elijah Echols, finished in fifth position and Red Hawks’ Zack Morris ended up in eighth place.
The 1600-meter run was captured by Jake Dreyer of Eagle Valley. Jonas Graff finished in second place and Elijah Echols took fourth, with Zack Morris finishing eighth position.
The 110 -meter hurdles saw several Red Hawks in the top ten. Dylan Jessop took sixth, while Jaxon Killen finished in eighth position.
In the 300-meter hurdles final Dyulan Jessop of Montrose posted a time of 42.60 seconds to claim second place. Red Hawks’ Will Neuman finished in the second tier placing thirteenth.
The boys 4x100-meter relay was won by the Red Hawks team. The winners posted a time of 43.35 seconds which was almost two seconds faster than the second place Grand Junction Central Warriors.
The 4x200-meter relay was won by the hosting Coal Ridge Titans. The Red Hawks relay team placed third, posting a time of 1:36.14 seconds.
The field events saw Red Hawks’ Will Taylor take fifth position in the high jump with a leap of 5-07.00 feet. Mora, who won the 100-meter dash, placed second in the long jump, soaring 20-0-2.50 feet. Dylan and Jessup both placed in the top ten for the Red Hawks.
The Red Hawks had only one competitor in the triple jump finals. Dylan Jessop took second place in the triple jump with a leap of 42-04.00 feet.
The discus throw saw four Red Hawks take four of the top eight places. Andreas Distel, Trevor Hill and Asher Giles finished in second, third and fourth place while Jericho Tosi claimed the eighth spot.
The Red Hawks took four of the top nine places in the shot put finals. Trevor Hill, Jaxxon Tosi and Andeas Distel placed fifth through seventh place, while Bo Foster took the ninth spot.
The girls’ runners showed well with Sarah McGarry taking second place in the 100-meter dash posting a time of 13.08 seconds. Teammates Audrey Righter and Alacrity Combs finished eighth and tenth.
The 400-meter dash finals saw Jackie Camunez of Coal Ridge win the event. Red Hawks’ Sarah McGarry placed second with a time of 1:01.86 seconds.
The girls 100-meter hurdles was captured by Lisa Suitherland of Nucla High School. Red Hawk Madison Lucero took home fifth place with a time of 17.78 seconds. Lucero also finished in fourth place in the 300-meter finals as well.
The 4x100-meter relay was awarded to Cedaredge High School, with a posted time of 53.25 seconds. In second place was the Montrose Red Hawks, with a time of 52.35 seconds.
The 4x200-meter relay was won by the Bruins of Cedaredge. The Red Hawks relay team finished in third place, posting a time of 1:52.44 seconds.
The long jump saw Red Hawks’ Sarah McGarry claim the top position with a leap of 16:02.50 seconds. The Red Hawks did not place in any of the weight events.
Next up for the co-ed track team will be a meet on Thursday, April 27 at Olathe. First events are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
