Ben Robuck was caught off guard initially in his bout Thursday against Cedaredge as his opponent wasn’t letting the Montrose wrestler do what he likes.
Instead of getting into a “panic or get upset,” Robuck (170 pounds) decided he was going to grapple like normal.
It paid off in the end.
After a 1-0 deficit, Robuck went to work in the second period, taking a commanding lead before getting the pinfall and six points for his team in the third.
“Going in, I was trying to be more patient in this match,” he said. “So when he was wrestling on his feet differently than I like, I wasn’t going to panic or get upset. I stayed with what I like to do.”
Robuck was one of a few experienced Montrose grapplers to come away with a win, but the Indians couldn’t hang on to the Bruins as they lost, 45-30, at home.
In addition to Robuck, other state qualifiers from last year who won were Raul Martinez (195) by pin, Jacob Padilla (120) in a 6-0 decision and Cole Simmons (182) was victorious by forfeit.
Coach Neil Samples said this match was a bit tough for his team, because a few varsity starters were nursing some injuries which forced him to have a few of his younger athletes compete against Cedaredge. He said he liked what he saw from that group.
“They stepped up and wrestled. That’s what they’ve got to do,” Samples said.
One of those young grapplers was Kamron Alegria (106), who won via pin.
As a first-year Indian wrestler, Alegria has shown some promise during this part of the season, Samples said. That was the case against the Bruins as Alegria was aggressive from the start before getting the pin in the second period.
“I love seeing freshman step up,” Samples said. “That’s what we need to see to build this program. We’ve got to keep these young guys up and wrestling. It’s good to see a solid freshman out”
Additionally, Raul Rascon (220) started the night off for Montrose with a 4-0 win.
Montrose is next in the Florence Tournament which is from Friday to Saturday.
Samples said he has high hopes for his wrestlers, adding with their talent they should “easily” place in the top five.
As one of the bigger competitions this season, Robuck said his goal is to show off what he can do on a larger stage.
“I’m going over there with the mindset I’ve had all season of working on my wrestling,” he said.
