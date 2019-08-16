It’s 6 a.m., and Keagan Goodwin is just waking up before getting ready for a long day.
The Montrose High School quarterback starts the day “getting a good breakfast in” before heading to the school to lift weights for about an hour with his teammates, beginning at 7.
Goodwin then gets a 30-minute break before going to his place of employment for a full day of work. Afterward, he heads to the football field around 4 p.m. for a two-hour practice.
That’s been a typical day recently for Goodwin, who’s entering his second year as the Indians’ quarterback.
He admitted it’s been difficult to balance such a schedule but added he’s able to enjoy his evenings off before performing the same routine the next day.
Goodwin isn’t particularly perturbed by this either, saying it helps him prepare for the upcoming season and “it is what it is.”
Goodwin and the Indians have high hopes of outdoing last year’s success when they went 11-2 before losing in the state semifinals to Loveland, the eventual Class 4A state champions.
Goodwin, a then-sophomore, was in new territory as a first-time varsity player. He said last season helped him build confidence, which has given him an idea of what to expect coming into this year.
“I have a really good relationship with the entire team,” Goodwin said. “We pretty much have everyone back since we only lost a couple of seniors.”
That experience has also aided him because the teams on Montrose’s schedule this season were the same ones the Indians played in 2018.
But each team will be different as they had seniors graduate and new players with different dynamics taking their place, Goodwin said.
“It’s fun to play them all again,” he said.
If there’s one consistent aspect, then it’s the Montrose offense’s rushing attack.
The Indians will miss last year’s leading rusher Chris Eckerman, who earned both All-State and All-Metro honors. But Goodwin said Montrose has a plethora of versatile runners in Emmert Kastendieck, Riley Barnhill and Cole Simmons.
Those players will be behind a similar-looking offensive line which helped Montrose become a fearsome rushing unit.
Although Montrose’s offense is predicated on the run, Goodwin gave the team an added dimension in the passing game. The QB threw for 709 yards, nine touchdowns on just 78 pass attempts.
MHS coach Brett Mertens said Goodwin’s arm helped the offense thrive last season. Opponents couldn’t load up the box to stop the run because of the Montrose quarterback’s ability to sling the ball deep.
Goodwin’s play helped him win a postseason accolade in receiving an All-Metro first-team nod.
But Goodwin won’t have his favorite target from last year in Cauy Boulden. The 2019 graduate caught 24 passes for 517 yards and seven TDs.
Despite losing Boulden, Goodwin said he’s been working with the wide receiver corp over the summer which will help fill the void.
That practice will hopefully help the Indians succeed this year, Goodwin added.
“I’m looking forward to the season. The boys and I have been grinding away all summer, so we’re ready,” he said.
The Indians start the season at home against Grand Junction at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
