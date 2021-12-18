It was a signature Luke Hutto move. Back to the basket, posted up on the low block and one defender to beat.
The senior grabbed the entry pass, took one power dribble to his left, went up with a soft, lefty floater and ratted the ball into the net.
The bucket was a historic milestone moment for Hutto. He reached 1,000 career points, further solidifying his status as one of the best scorers to play at Montrose High School.
The moment was Hutto’s, and easily the most memorable one in a 64-38 win over Palisade on Saturday.
“It’s a really special milestone and I thank everyone that was involved in it,” Hutto said postgame. “It doesn’t just happen. It’s a lot of hard work. It’s coach (Ryan Voehringer) calling plays for me and believing in me to score.
“I can’t believe it’s already my senior year — 1,000 points goes by really fast. I want to thank my parents, my brothers and everybody involved. It’s really special.”
There was a brief break in the action to honor Hutto, who entered the day 18 points away from reaching the milestone and scored a team-high 19 to secure it. Voehringer took Hutto out of the game and his teammates immediately swarmed him. He embraced Voehringer.
Hutto’s mom, Mariah, held up a sign that read “Luke Hutto: 1,000 High School Points” as the crowd cheered and celebrated. The student section was its usual self, loud and eager to see Hutto enter the record books. Who can blame them? Rarely do high school student-athletes reach such a number, let alone against 4A competition.
There was a pressing desire, too, from Hutto, Voehringer and the fans to reach the milestone at home. It was the last game of the Black Canyon Classic at Lloyd McMillan Gym. Montrose’s next game isn’t until Jan. 6 in Colorado Springs, so Voehringer called out numerous play designs for the ball to find Hutto’s hands.
Fittingly, with just seconds left in the third quarter, Hutto secured his historic basket, eliciting a storm of cheers that stretched across the gym.
“It’s all about his hard work and dedication,” Voehringer said of Hutto’s milestone. “I got to know Luke when he was playing as an eighth grader in Olathe and usually you hear about someone being a ‘gym rat,’ but Luke’s not that. He’s a gym technician. When he’s in the gym, he works on stuff to get better. He doesn’t waste time in the gym.”
Hutto’s meticulous attention to detail is a reason why he was recruited by Fort Lewis College to play men’s basketball. It’s a reason why he scored 1,000 points at the high school level, with plenty more on the way.
His dedication is also a reason why the MHS’ boys basketball program has experienced immense success since his arrival as a freshman during the 2018-2019 season. The boys are 62-16 since then as Hutto’s play, and that of his teammates, has put Montrose boys basketball firmly entrenched as a program to look out for in 4A.
“It’s been awesome,” Montrose guard Fletcher Cheezum said of playing alongside Hutto .”Me and him have been going to the (Montrose Recreation Center) and challenging each other. To see him get to a goal he’s had since he was a kid, it’s awesome. This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”
Hutto is the fourth player Voehringer has coached to reach the 1,000-point milestone. The other three played for him at 3A Valley, where he was head coach for nine seasons.
Voehringer, before the season, said reaching 1,000 career points in 4A is “hard to do,” especially with the shortened season last year.
Seeing it happen at home made Hutto’s moment even sweeter.
“It’s huge to get (the milestone) here at home,” Voehringer said. “He’s spent the last four years playing here, and with last year having limited fans, it was nice.”
Fans of Palisade and Montrose had a front seat to Hutto’s play on Saturday. He was 9-for-12 from the floor and had five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Teammate Ashden Oberg also excelled, scoring 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Cheezum had 10 points and shot 50% from deep.
It was another dominant effort from the Indians, who led 37-11 at halftime and 54-21 after the third quarter.
Now at 9-0, Montrose will get a chance to rest before returning for practice. And for Hutto, extra time to savor his accomplishment.
“It’s really special (to reach 1,000 career points at home),” Hutto said. “I’m super blessed and I thank God for giving me the abilities that I have and putting me in this position.”