When Trey Schwerdtfeger was about 9, he had the chance to be the hero in an All-Star baseball game in Grand Junction. But with runners of second and third in a one-score ballgame, Trey struck out to end the contest.
If that wasn’t terrible enough for a young child, how about a newspaper article running the next day singling him out by name saying that he failed his team?
That’s the way Trey, a now Montrose senior, saw it when he was just a young player.
“(That’s) tough on a little kid,” he said. “... It was a whole article about how I lost the game for my team.”
Instead, of trying to forget it and move on with his life, Trey laminated the article and hung it in his room, using it for motivation so that it would never happen again.
That extra inspiration has led Trey to not only become a standout for the Montrose baseball team but has helped him catch the attention of a few colleges.
On Friday, Trey, a senior, signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas.
“I’ve always wanted to play baseball in college,” he said following his signing. “And I want to continue to play baseball for as long as I can. Garden City is a great place and it’s going to help me get there.”
He said he felt the GCCC was the right place because the team’s pitching coach saw him play for the Grand Junction Oysters in the fall. And the tipping point came when he visited the college, where he got along with the team, he added.
“It was a great place,” Trey said.
Friday’s signing was a joyous occasion for Trey. He had his family, teachers, friends and teammates from both baseball and basketball, watch him celebrate going to play at the next level.
The moment was especially wonderful for his father, Brian, who helped teach him the fundamentals of the game. Brian played the sport in high school, and tried to continue it in college, but wasn’t able to do so. So when his son was around 1 or 2, Brian showed him how to play.
He’s watched Trey become a fine ballplayer over the years and is seeing him now go on to compete in college “has been a dream come true,” Brian said.
“It was from the very beginning,” Brian said getting choked up. “... And now he’s been able to do it (play in college).”
Trey’s mother, Rebecca, added her son’s college signing shows that even though he played in a small town, and didn’t have a lot of exposure, he, and other countless other students like him, still have the opportunity to play a sport they love at the college level.
“It’s a little tougher,” she said. “They just play grow up playing ball with their buddies.”
But with the numbers Trey put up last season, it’s not surprising that he got a few college coaches’ attention.
Back in the spring, Trey was efficient for the Indians at the plate and on the mound.
He hit for .338 with 21 RBIs, 27 hits and a team-high seven triples. Meanwhile, as a pitcher, he was 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and a team-leading 83 strikeouts.
Now that his future has more baseball in it, Trey said, “a weight has been lifted off my chest,” because he’ll continue to play the sport for a few more years.
And more importantly, Trey is looking forward to closing out his senior season with Montrose coach Landon Wareham.
“Now I can go out there and work as much as I can,” he said.
