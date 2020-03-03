For the second-consecutive season, the Montrose girls basketball team couldn’t stop a potent Mullen squad in the state playoffs.
But instead of dwelling on Tuesday’s 65-40 home loss in the Sweet 16, coach Steve Skiff and the team were looking over the positives from the last couple of years.
The Lady Indians advanced to the Sweet 16 each season, they won a combined 39 games and one Southwestern League title.
“It was a great year,” senior Hadley Greiner said. “It was our senior year so it was just to do your best every game and no regrets. It was fun. It was a good bunch of girls. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Mullen, the reigning state champions, proved to be unstoppable once again.
The Mustangs led wire-to-wire and were led by Megan Pohs who scored 24 and knocked down six 3-pointers.
Mullen led 14-6 after the first quarter. The Mustangs built onto their advantage in the second period, leading at halftime, 31-13.
The visitors went on to lead as much as 34 in the second half.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Skiff said. “We knew we had to come in and play great against a talented team like Mullen. They’re good and they’re the defending state champions for a reason.”
Greiner had a team-high 12 points and two 3s while Caraline Burwell added seven and Jaycie Casebolt scored six.
Tuesday’s game was the last contest for Greiner and Burwell as well as the final one for Kennadie Minerich, Ally Nichols, Lexi Petranovich, Jasmyne Aragon and Caroline Borner.
Skiff said all eight are “great program kids” who did a terrific job out on the court and in the classroom over the past four years.
“I couldn’t be happier for them and everything that accomplished,” he said. “... The sky's the limit for a group like that.”
But the Montrose coach is also excited for next season.
Casebolt, Morgan Carroll and Hailey Sella, all juniors, played valuable minutes for the Lady Indians, and will be critical for the team going forward, Skiff said.
“They have experience and they know what it takes to get there (state playoffs),” Skiff said. “We’re all excited to have all of our underclassmen to come back.”
