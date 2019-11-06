The Montrose boys soccer season came to a close with a 1-0 loss to No. 1 ranked Battle Mountain Huskies on Tuesday.
The Indians, the No. 17 seed, battled for the entire match, but the Huskies’ first-half goal was the difference in the second round of the state playoffs.
Montrose coach Cassie Snyder “had nothing but” positives about her team’s performance. She said the players put forth their best effort of the season, and even outplayed Battle Mountain (16-0-1) during certain stretches.
“I’m super proud of their performance,” she said. “... There’s no better time to play your best game of the season in a game like that.”
Snyder added the only difference was her team didn’t have enough shots on the goal, which would have put more pressure on the Huskies defense.
“We just needed to finish,” she said.
Tuesday’s contest was also a rematch between Montrose and Battle Mountain, which met for the season-opener back on Aug. 30. This game was much closer as the Indians started the year losing, 7-2, to the Huskies.
“I just can’t be more proud of them,” Snyder said. “... For me, it’s always about can we grow every day. And they did that.”
Despite the loss, Montrose had a successful season, finishing with a 10-7 overall record and winning the Southwestern League by going 6-2.
The Indians also won their first state playoff game since 2017 after beating Loveland, 2-1, on Saturday on the road.
Sean Alex and Bryan Delgado finish the season as the Indians’ leading scorers with 26 and 20 goals, respectively. Delgado led the team in assists with 12 followed by Jorge Baeza who had 11.
Additionally, Bobby Ramirez had six goals on the year while Aiden Harrell added five to go along with eight assists.
“I’m just happy with the amount of growth that they made,” Snyder said. “We played the No. 1 team in the state to a 1-0 game so we’ve got a lot to be proud of.”
