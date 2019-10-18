When the Montrose High School softball team’s two seniors look back on the last four years with the team, it’s not one game they’ll remember, but the “sisterhood” that was created.
Montrose’s Jasmyne Aragon and Kennadie Minerich are thinking about those times more and more as they prepare for perhaps their final appearance when the Lady Indians enter the regional tournament this weekend.
“It’s been awesome because we’ve made that bond with the team (which creates) that sisterhood,” Aragon said. “... My favorite memories are those bus rides singing and dancing and having fun.”
Minerich, the team’s starting pitcher, has been a four-year varsity starter while first baseman Aragon has been on the varsity squad for the last two seasons.
Minerich’s experience was especially sweet as she played with her older sister, Madisyn, during two of those years.
“I’ve just absolutely loved playing with her,” she said.
Minerich said the feeling is “bittersweet” because she’s watched her friends leave for college since she was a freshman, but now she’s the one about to embark on a new journey.
“It doesn’t feel real quite yet,” she said. “But it’s still really exciting.”
The Lady Indians are readying to compete in potentially their final games of the year.
Montrose, the No. 28 seed, will start the regional tournament by battling Wheat Ridge, the fifth seed, at 10 a.m., Saturday at Youth Memorial Park in Arvada.
The Lady Indians are entering the competition with an 11-11 record while the Farmers finished the regular season, 18-5. Interestingly, both teams don’t have one common opponent.
Depending on the outcome, MHS will either play No. 12 Erie (16-7) or 21st-ranked Ponderosa (11-12) later that day.
Once again, Erie doesn’t share a common opponent with Montrose. But Ponderosa does as it went head-to-head with Southwestern League rival, Grand Junction Central, losing the game, 3-2.
Meanwhile, the Lady Indians lost both contests against the Warriors, 17-0 and 20-0.
Minerich and Aragon both said the hope is to qualify for the state tournament, which would be a first for both of them. But the two added their goal is to play at the top of their game while enjoying the camaraderie with their teammates.
“We’re going to be really, really good teams that are more developed and experience,” Minerich said. “For us, it’s not making many errors and trying to hang in there.”
