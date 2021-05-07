A team ranked No. 7 in 4A in Colorado High School Athletics Association preseason baseball rankings played like such Friday evening and did it with a signature approach, too.
The Montrose Indians hit, hit and hit some more on their way to a 19-3 win over No. 14 (3A) Montezuma-Cortez at Montrose High School, pounding 11 hits while reaching base 22 times. Montrose took what Panthers starter Ernie Padilla, who pounded the outside part of the plate, gave them, hitting the ball to the opposite part of the field. The Indians’ patience paid off, too, as they reached base via walk 10 times.
“That’s what we work on — staying middle away. It’s hard to pitch in,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “That kid (Padilla) stayed away. He was throwing the fastball away, and his curveball was even further away. That’s the only way you’re going to hit kids like that.”
That approach helped Montrose grab a 3-0 lead in the first inning, helped by an RBI single from Gage Wareham two batters in that scored Keagan Goodwin, and a double from Zeke Steenburgen that brought Wareham home.
The Indians tacked on a pair of runs in the second, with Wareham staying back on the pitch to send another RBI single to left field, scoring Torrie Eckerman. But it was the third inning that gave Montrose its biggest cushion.
After a sacrifice bunt from Rocco Manuel that put runners on second and third, sophomore Logan Files bounced a grounder to Cortez third baseman Miles Frost, who caught Jaxon Kattner in a rundown, couldn’t get the tag for the out at third base, and later threw the ball away throwing to second, which allowed Katner to score.
The play extended the inning. Padilla struck out Eckerman a batter later, but the Indians reached base six straight times, helped by another run scoring single from Wareham and a two-run single from Kattner later in the inning.
The clutch, two-out hitting gave Montrose a 13-3 lead.
“It’s a big improvement,” Landon said. “I felt we struck out too much last week against Battle Mountain, and that was an emphasis this week. We had a couple two-strike rounds in batting practice and really challenged them, and this is why. If you can put the ball in play with two strikes instead of striking out, they gotta field it and through it one extra time, and good things usually happen.”
The eight-run third gave Montrose starter Nolin Boone more room to work with. He used it, attacking the strike zone against the Panthers’ hitters in the fourth inning, getting two straight strikeouts and a ground out two batters later to end the inning. (At the plate, he sent a two-RBI single to center field in the fourth, and added a base on balls in the second.)
The inning prior, Boone issued two straight walks after recording the first two outs in the frame, which later led to a long two-run double from Braden Hallman that cut Montrose’s lead to 5-3.
“I threw too many balls last week against Battle Mountain,” Boone said. “This week, I really focused on pounding the strike zone and coming at them and throwing as many strikes as I could.”
Boone’s near-perfect fourth inning helped him finish with four strikeouts. He ended Friday’s outing allowing three runs and two walks in four innings.
It’s a step forward for the senior right-hander, who issued six free passes last Saturday through four while striking out eight.
“He got better from his last start,” Wareham said. “He threw more strikes, his off-speed stuff was better, better composure on the mound, and that’s still not his best. He’s got more there too so we’re excited to see what he can keep improving on.”
In the fourth inning, Eckerman added to the Indians’ lead with a two-run home run off Frost that cleared the centerfield wall. Cortez’s Korie Likes came in to relieve Frost, and allowed six straight baserunners (four walks, two singles), including a two-run single from David Dominguez that ended the game.
Kattner was 1-for-1 with three walks and two RBIs, with Wareham recording three singles, a walk and three RBIs.
“We’re a tough team,” Boone said. “We don’t like to give in. We’re going to be fighting through however many innings of baseball we’re going to play.”
Montrose moves to 2-0 and plays Alamosa on Saturday at noon.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
