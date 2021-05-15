The weekend trip to Eagle Valley couldn’t have gone any better for the Montrose Indians, who swept the Devils by final scores of 16-4 and 16-1.
Montrose pounded 16 hits in Game 1, with an eighth-run sixth inning, an inning where the Indians batted around the lineup. They took a 6-0 lead after three, with the first four hitters reaching on base hits. An RBI-single from Gage Wareham started Montrose’s productive day.
Needing a quality start after an up-and-down start against Fruita on Tuesday, Nolin Boone, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in Game 1, threw five scoreless innings, striking out six and walking two. He scattered two hits on 75 pitches, turning in his best statistical outing on the season.
“He did a good job commanding his pitches and forcing them to hit the ball and made some good 3-2 pitches,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said.
It wasn’t as great a day for Eagle Valley’s Gabriel Foster, who allowed half of Montrose’s 16 Game 1 hits. The Indians’ Logan Files was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
The padded lead gave Wareham a chance to pull Boone early and give Zeke Steenburgen an inning of work, saving other arms for Game 2 if needed.
Montrose had six hits in the second game, but walked 12 times. Demons starter Peter D’Agostino walked seven batters in 2 ⅓ innings, and after pitching a scoreless first, he unraveled in the second with Montrose scoring on an error and a pair of RBI singles (Steenburgen and Wareham).
The Indians took a 6-1 lead into the fourth inning, and blew the game open, scoring 10 in the frame, eight of which came with two outs.
Much of the Montrose’s offensive production on the day came from singles and walks, as the group had six total extra-base hits on the day.
Titus Weese pitched a strong four innings to pick up the win in Game 2. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out five.
“It was definitely helpful to have some good at-bats and be in situations where you can have a little more success,” Wareham said.
