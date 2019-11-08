Whether it comes to playing at cornerback, punter, punt returner or wide receiver, Montrose’s Aaron Dietrich doesn’t mind being plugged into any position on the gridiron.
On top of that, he’s been effective at each spot.
Dietrich has so far collected four interceptions, gone a perfect 3-for-3 on onside kicks attempts, and has scored a touchdown at wideout in nine games this season.
“I love it,” he said. “Like for kicking, most kickers spend all week practicing kicking but I don’t get the luxury because I’m practicing on other things.”
Dietrich said this helps him because he doesn’t have to overthink his multiple roles, and instead, he can just go out and play.
“It’s straight action,” he said.
All the same, he has a favorite position: defensive back.
That position gave him a spot on the varsity roster as a sophomore, even though he previously played mostly at running back before making the switch.
Detrich has become an effective corner, helping the Indians allow just 17.89 points per game this season.
“It was nice getting on varsity and finding a spot that I could fit in,” Dietrich said. “I’ve grown to like it a lot.”
That shows on the field.
Dietrich’s usually the one celebrating the most when his teammates make a big play on either side of the ball.
He said it comes down to his love of the sport, because it’s an experience that will be hard to forget.
“When you play with your boys, you need a different type of hype,” Dietrich said. “You want to go out there and do it for them. You want to have fun doing it. You don’t want to be all super business-like because then you’ll get in your head.”
Montrose finishes out regular season with Aurora Central
The Montrose football team is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season as the Indians take on the Aurora Central Trojans at 5:30 tonight on the road.
The Indians (8-1; 3-1 in Metro) are also hoping to lock down a home state playoff game by beating a 1-8 Trojans team.
Coach Brett Mertens is heading into the contest not wanting to overlook a one-win Aurora Central unit. The Front Range school has some talented athletes that can make plays, he said.
“We need to take everybody seriously, prepare well and respect our opponent,” Mertens said. “If we play our game, we should have a good result.”
But Montrose is coming off a close 7-0 contest against Metro-rival Ponderosa on Nov. 1. Despite the loss, the players have responded well during this past week of practice, Mertens said, adding the game “humbled them.”
“We’re trying to reset a little bit and focus on ourselves and get back to playing good football,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.