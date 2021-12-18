A concept Montrose Indians boys basketball preached before the team’s second road trip of the season was playing better team defense.
Last weekend in Glenwood Springs, it worked out well for Montrose, which gave up 98 points in three games, an average of 32.6 per game.
Through two games at the Black Canyon Classic, the defense has been even better. Montrose (8-0) allowed just seven first-half points to Roaring Fork (2-6) in an eventual 61-24 win on Thursday.
Montrose nearly matched it on Friday against Pagosa (4-3) and went into halftime with a 32-14 lead.
In the second half, Montrose allowed just 12 points — five in the third and seven in the fourth.
Safe to say, the Indians cruised to a 61-26 win.
Through eight games, Montrose is allowing a stellar 38.5 points per game.
“Defensively, we’re a good unit,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “We still have some breakdowns here and there on help side and getting through some screens. We need to communicate a little better.”
Those breakdowns aren’t hurting Montrose right now. They’re leads have stretched to as much as 30 as of late, including on Friday. That’s due to the starters’ strong play in the first half — in the past five games, Montrose has entered halftime with a double-digit lead.
“We’ve come out to hot starts, and we haven’t played the greatest opponents yet, but we’re executing in the first half and getting the job done,” Fletcher Cheezum said. “That makes it available for these younger guys to get more experience.”
Freshman Kaleb Ferguson has taken advantage of those extra minutes so far at the Black Canyon Classic. He scored 13 points off the bench against Roaring Fork and added seven on Friday. He also had an impressive block on Thursday and has pulled down eight rebounds combined so far in the tournament.
Alonzo Trujillo was an efficient 3-for-6 on Friday. Jaxon Kattner, Javier Esparza and Gage Wareham joined Trujillo and Ferguson in helping Montrose head into the fourth quarter with a 55-19 lead Friday.
“The bench guys the last two games have made huge strides compared to the Glenwood tournament,” Voehringer said. “They’re taking better care of the ball and guarding better on the defensive end. The more they play together, the better they’ll get.”
If the starters keep playing like they have as of late, more playing time for the second five is a guarantee. Luke Hutto scored 15 points on Friday after scoring 10 on Thursday. Cheezum shot better than 50% from deep on Friday, his fourth time doing so in the past five games. He had a team-high 17 points.
Trey Reese is as patient as ever right now as the team’s point guard. He had five assists against Pagosa after totaling five against Roaring Fork. He’s found his shooting stroke, scoring 17 points (11 on Friday) through two games at the Classic.
The trio’s play also helped Montrose score 23 points in the third quarter against Pagosa, easily handling the latter’s 2-3 zone and halfcourt press. Cheezum had nine points alone in the period and knocked down a pair of triples.
Cheezum this season is shooting 50% (23-46) from three-point range, lapping last year’s mark of 37%. He shot over 50% from deep in four of 19 games last year. This season, he’s already matched that total (four) in eight games.
“I shot decent last year, but I definitely wanted to improve myself this year,” Cheezum said. “So I spent hours at the (Montrose Recreation Center), hours getting shots up waiting for this moment. Hopefully, I can keep it going.”
Montrose has one game left before entering the winter break. They’ll play Palisade (3-5) on Saturday, the final game of the Black Canyon Classic.