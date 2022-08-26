The Fruita Monument Wildcats escaped the Montrose with a razor-thin 1-0 victory over the Red Hawks.
The game was scoreless for the first 35 minutes, until winger Nick Fedderson took a pass and converted from the left as the ball just found the upper right hand corner of the net. This turned out to be the only score of the afternoon.
The Wildcats seemed to have the territorial advantage throughout the first half of the contest and the statistics bear this out. Both teams used virtually all of their players throughout the game with the temperature in the high 80s.
The second half produced a much more even contest as the Red Hawks continually pressed the visitors. The last 10 minutes of the game saw Montrose putting on immense pressure deep in Wildcat territory with several chances but were unable to put the ball in the net for the equalizer.
Losing is never easy, especially the first game out of the chute. Cassie Snyder, the head coach said, “One game is in the books. It isn’t what we expected or what we wanted but we learned some things about ourselves. We started out with a really tough opponent and losses teach you more than wins do.
We know what we need to do in order to get better and we are going to do that. My message to the team is that we are going to get better every single day. I think we will respond to this. The guys have the right attitude to get this done.”
Students who participate in team sports at the high school level sometimes learn life’s lessons and that the difference between winning and losing is sometimes a razor-thin difference.
Snyder explained, “We didn’t bring our A game today for the whole 80 minutes. The second half I thought we had the better of the game. Part of the thing with soccer is there’s luck involved. I always tell the boys that we focus on the things that we can control.
“What we could have controlled was the first half of this game. We didn’t do that. We didn’t come out like we are used to. We didn’t dominate possession in the way that we are accustomed to doing. We cleaned up a lot of things in the second half and had a lot of good quality chances but we were unable to score the equalizer.”
There will be precious little time to think about what happened on Tuesday afternoon. The week is packed with challenges.
“We play Delta on the road on Tuesday. It’s only 30 minutes up the road so it feels like a home game to us. We are going to have to play well because Delta always plays up to us so we are going to have to bring it,” Snyder said. “Next week is full. We play Delta, then we play Palisade and Battle Mountain on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Battle Mountain is going to be one of the best competitions of our season so it’s time to get better.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone