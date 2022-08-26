Purchase Access

The Fruita Monument Wildcats escaped the Montrose with a razor-thin 1-0 victory over the Red Hawks.

The game was scoreless for the first 35 minutes, until winger Nick Fedderson took a pass and converted from the left as the ball just found the upper right hand corner of the net. This turned out to be the only score of the afternoon.



